‘Silence In Sikeston’ Episode 3 Asks, What Happens To The Children?
Our “Silence in Sikeston” project, a multimedia collaboration from KFF Health News, Retro Report, and WORLD, explores the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police shooting on a rural Missouri community. Today, Episode 3 of our podcast explores the death of a young Black father and how children process loss.
KFF Health News:
Silence In Sikeston: Trauma Lives In The Body
Denzel Taylor, a young Black father, moved from Chicago to Sikeston, Missouri, for a fresh start in life. There, he proposed to his girlfriend, started a family, and then, in April 2020, was fatally shot by police officers. Taylor had two young daughters and another on the way when he was killed. Pediatrician Rhea Boyd talks about how children process such loss. (Anthony, 10/1)
→ Catch up on Episode 1: “Racism Can Make You Sick” and Episode 2: “Hush, Fix Your Face”
→ Watch: The documentary film "Silence in Sikeston," a co-production of KFF Health News and Retro Report, is now available to stream on WORLD’s YouTube channel, WORLDchannel.org and the PBS app.
→ Read: KFF Health News’ Midwest Correspondent Cara Anthony wrote an essay about what reporting on this project helped her learn about her own family’s hidden past.
→ Click here for more details on the “Silence in Sikeston” project.