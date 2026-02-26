Environmental Health

PFAS Chemicals May Be Making Men In Their 50s Age Faster, Study Suggests

The study indicates that men between 50 and 65 are most affected by "forever chemicals," exposure to which has been linked to accelerated epigenetic aging. Meanwhile, 5 out of 6 adults in the U.S. want the government to do more to protect them against toxic chemicals, according to a Pew survey.

CNN: Men In Their 50s May Be Aging Faster Due To Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’

The “forever chemicals” known as﻿ PFAS appear to be aging men faster in their 50s and early 60s, a new study found. (LaMotte, 2/26)

CNN: Majority Of Americans Say Government Is Not Protecting Them From Toxic Chemicals

More than 70% of American adults are very or somewhat concerned about exposure to toxic chemicals in their food and drinking water, according to a new survey by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Public concern is so intense that 5 out of 6 adults in the United States said they wanted the federal government and industry to do more to protect them. (LaMotte, 2/26)

Verite News New Orleans: Get The Lead Out: How New Orleans Can Reduce Toxic Heavy Metal Exposure

Lead in playground soil, water pipes, and paint peeling off old buildings is pervasive in New Orleans and poses significant public health risks, particularly for children, an investigation by Verite News has found. But approaches taken by two cities and one state that faced similar problems may give the cash-strapped Big Easy a roadmap for lowering those risks. Verite News tested soil samples from 84 city parks with playgrounds in its four-month investigation conducted at the end of 2025 and found that at least 46 had lead concentrations that exceed the 2024 federal hazard level for soil in urban areas. (Parker, 2/25)

The Hill: Emissions From Data Centers Can Cause Breathing Issues, New Report Finds

Emissions from data centers can cause breathing issues and premature deaths for those living nearby, according to a new report. The report was compiled by Community & Environmental Defense Services (CEDS) founder and president Richard Klein, who has been working in development-related concerns for 40 years. Klein found that a single data center could pose negative health risks for people living at least 0.6 miles away, sometimes further. Klein said risks increase when a home is near multiple data centers. (Millard, 2/25)

Fox News: Diabetes Risk Could Be Lower In Some US Regions, Study Suggests

Living at high altitudes may lower the risk of diabetes, and scientists believe they have finally figured out why. A new study from the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco examined how red blood cells behave in low-oxygen environments. The findings, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, reveal that at high elevations, red blood cells begin absorbing large amounts of glucose from the bloodstream, acting as a "sponge" for sugar. (Quill, 2/24)

In other public health news —

Los Angeles Times: Deadly Bird Flu Found In California Elephant Seals For The First Time

The H5N1 bird flu virus that devastated South American elephant seal populations has been confirmed in seals at California’s Año Nuevo State Park, researchers from UC Davis and UC Santa Cruz announced Wednesday. The virus has ravaged wild, commercial and domestic animals across the globe and was found last week in seven weaned pups. The confirmation came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. (Rust, 2/25)

Fox News: Flu Season Expected To Extend Into Spring Months, Health Expert Warns

Health experts are warning that the 2025-26 flu season isn't over yet. In fact, people should prepare for the virus to linger well into the warmer months, according to Dr. Michael Glazier, chief medical officer and pediatrician at Bluebird Kids Health in Florida. The current season is tracking with historical trends, the doctor said, as influenza A typically strikes first and most aggressively. (Quill, 2/25)

Stat: Heart Disease To Hit 6 In 10 Women By 2050, AHA Projects

In a sobering look at risk factors for heart disease and stroke, new projections estimate that 6 out of 10 women will develop at least one type of cardiovascular disease over the next 25 years. Moreover, disease will show up at younger ages. (Cooney, 2/25)

CIDRAP: Public Health Alerts: Multistate Infant Botulism Outbreak Associated With Powdered Infant Formula

A Public Health Alerts report today describes a US multistate outbreak of infant botulism tied to powdered infant formula, identifying a clear link between illness in dozens of infants and exposure to a specific formula product. Public Health Alerts, a new collaboration between NEJM Evidence and CIDRAP, fills a gap in reliable data, offering expert-reviewed reports that translate frontline observations into actionable public health evidence. An NEJM Evidence editorial explains the initiative further. (Wappes, 2/25)