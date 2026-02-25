- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
A growing body of evidence indicates that immigrants in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement face medical consequences because of serious gaps in basic health care services. It’s adding to the political backlash against the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies. (Stephanie Armour, 2/25)
The "KFF Health News Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from our newsroom to the airwaves each week. (2/24)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
LET SCIENCE BE YOUR GUIDE
Ignore RFK!
Childhood vaccines are quite safe.
Protect your children.
- Ella Johnson
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Save For A Few Brief Moments, Trump Avoided Health Care In Lengthy Speech
In his State of the Union address, the president touched on his efforts to lower prescription drug costs and touted his “Great American Health Plan” that would shift health care payments to people. But he noticeably did not mention changes his administration has made regarding vaccine recommendations, Medicaid and research funding cuts, or the hot-button issue of abortion.
Managed Healthcare Executive:
In Record-Long State Of The Union, Trump Devotes Less Than Five Minutes To Healthcare
In an hour and 48-minute speech that set the record for length for the State of the Union address, President Donald Trump spent less than five minutes on healthcare issues. At approximately 35 minutes into the speech, Trump launched into attack of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), saying that it had made insurance companies rich and had benefited the companies, not people. The government, said Trump, had given insurers “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars a year as their stock prices soared 1,000, 1,200; 1,400 and even 1,700%, like nothing else.” Trump said that is why he proposed his Great Healthcare Plan, which was unveiled in January 2026. “I want to stop all payments to big insurance companies and instead give that money directly to the people so they can buy their own health care, which will be better health care at a much lower cost.” (2/25)
Stat:
Trump Touts Lower Drug Costs And Anti-Fraud Measures In Lengthy State Of The Union
In the first State of the Union address of his second term, President Donald Trump touted economic wins, including on health care, even as more than half of Americans say health care has become more unaffordable for them and their families. In his speech, Trump claimed he had brought prescription drug costs from the highest in the world to the lowest, thanks to his most-favored nation policy. And he implored congressional Republicans to codify the policy into law, lest his successor hike prescription drug prices. (Cirruzzo and Wilkerson, 2/24)
The Hill:
Donald Trump Blasts Democrats After They Decline To Cheer Teen Gender Transition Ban At State Of The Union
President Trump on Tuesday blasted Democrats as “crazy” and accused them of “destroying the country” after they refused to stand and applaud his proposal during the State of the Union to bar states from allowing teens to undergo gender transition treatment without consent from their parents. “Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents will. Who can believe that we’re even talking about it? We must ban it and we must ban it immediately,” Trump said, taking a moment to bask in applause from Republican lawmakers. (Bolton, 2/24)
The 19th:
Trump Didn’t Mention Abortion In The State Of The Union
Over almost two hours, President Donald Trump covered issues as varied as tariffs, men’s hockey, immigration and health care. He even touted a drug-purchasing platform offering discounted prices the government has bargained for some fertility drugs. But not once did he mention abortion — underscoring, just months before the midterm elections, a growing rift between the White House and a coalition that helped fuel Trump’s two presidential victories. (Luthra, 2/24)
The New York Times:
Fact-Checking Trump's 2026 State Of The Union Address
President Trump claimed in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to have ushered in a “turnaround for the ages” by citing a list of familiar falsehoods and inaccurate claims. (2/25)
In other Trump administration news —
Bloomberg:
US To Halt Zimbabwe Health Aid After $367 Million Deal Talks Collapse
The US is ending its health aid programs in Zimbabwe after Harare withdrew from talks over a bilateral deal with Washington. An agreement would have provided the southern African nation with $367 million over five years for programs including HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention, tuberculosis, malaria and disease outbreak preparedness, according to the US embassy in Zimbabwe. As part of the proposed deal, Zimbabwe was asked to gradually increase its own funding for healthcare, it said. (Naidoo, Marawanyika, and Kew, 2/25)
Fernando Viera Reyes needed a biopsy for possible prostate cancer when the Trump administration sent him to an immigration detention center in California’s Mojave Desert. There, he waited. Reyes, now 51, made repeated requests for the procedure, according to a lawsuit filed in November against the federal government, but months went by even though there was blood in his urine — a potential sign of cancer that’s spread. (Armour, 2/25)
Arielle Zionts reads the week’s news: Some health systems are using AI tools to help patients get primary care, and the Trump administration’s new data-sharing rules make going to the hospital more dangerous for people without legal status. (Cook, 2/24)
Casey Means Faces Senate Today Over Qualifications To Be Surgeon General
The wellness influencer and MAHA architect — who does not hold an active medical license — will sit for the confirmation hearing after a monthslong maternity delay. Plus, 15 Democratic-led states are suing to reverse the government's decision to pull back on the number of recommended immunizations children receive.
NBC News:
Trump's Surgeon General Pick To Appear Before Senate In Highly Anticipated Hearing
Dr. Casey Means will appear before the Senate on Wednesday in a long-awaited hearing to discuss her highly scrutinized nomination for surgeon general. If confirmed to the role, Means would be an outlier among surgeons general: She does not hold an active medical license (her license lapsed in January 2024) and she did not complete her medical residency (she graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine but left a surgical residency program at Oregon Health and Science University in 2018, just months before she was due to complete it). (Bendix, 2/25)
In other news about vaccines, autism, covid, measles, HPV, and hep B —
The New York Times:
15 States Sue The Trump Administration Over Vaccine Schedule Revisions
Aiming to reverse recent changes to federal vaccine recommendations, 15 states led by Democrats announced on Tuesday that they were suing the Trump administration. The lawsuit, filed by a coalition of 14 attorneys general and the governor of Pennsylvania, asks the courts to nullify the administration’s decision in January to reduce the number of diseases children are routinely immunized against to 11 from 17. (Mandavilli, 2/24)
NBC News:
Recent Studies Challenge Kennedy's Claims About Vaccines, Tylenol And Antidepressants
They’re prominent talking points for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his top officials: Taking Tylenol while pregnant could be linked to autism. Antidepressants may be harmful during pregnancy. Aluminum salts in vaccines might pose a health risk. And Covid shots don’t benefit healthy children. The remarks have sowed confusion over the past year, as scientists warn there isn’t evidence to back them up. Nevertheless, federal health agencies have pursued policies based on the assertions. (Bendix, 2/24)
The Hill:
56 Coast Guard Members Who Refused COVID Vaccine Reinstated
A group of former U.S. Coast Guard members who were discharged after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been reinstated, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tuesday. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that this group of 56 servicemembers, who were removed under a vaccination requirement imposed by former President Biden in 2021, will receive back pay for the time period they were not allowed to serve. (Davis, 2/24)
CIDRAP:
South Carolina’s Measles Outbreak Slows, As Total Reaches 979
The measles outbreak in South Carolina reached 979 cases today, but its growth seems to be slowing. Only six new cases were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) in an update today. This is the first time since January the state has reported fewer than 10 new cases in an update. (Soucheray, 2/24)
CBS News:
Person With Measles Visited Car Dealership And Wawa In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Health Officials Say
A person with measles visited a car dealership and Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, multiple times while contagious, the health department said. According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Public Health, the infected individual visited a Nissan dealership in Royersford and a Wawa in Limerick from Feb. 16-19, 2026. (Simon, 2/24)
CIDRAP:
Cervical Cancer Rates Higher In States With Low HPV Vaccination Rates
Cervical cancer rates in young women have dropped dramatically in the United States since a vaccine for human pappilomavirus (HPV) became available. States with high vaccination rates have seen the biggest drop in cervical cancer, while states with low vaccination rates have had little to no progress, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS). HPV causes 90% of cervical cancers. (Szabo, 2/24)
CIDRAP:
Birth-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccination Rates Plunged More Than 10 Percentage Points In Past 2 Years, Study Suggests
An analysis involving more than 12.4 million US newborns shows that after six years of growth, receipt of the hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine birth dose fell more than 10 percentage points in the past two years. Researchers from the University of California San Diego led the study, which was published yesterday in JAMA. (Van Beusekom, 2/24)
Ozempic, Wegovy Maker Announces List Price Cut By Up To 50% For 2027
This is the latest move in the ongoing war between weight loss drug rivals Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Lowering the list price makes GLP-1 drugs more accessible for patients, including those who have high deductibles and those who pay coinsurance for medications.
CNN:
Novo Nordisk To Slash Ozempic And Wegovy List Prices By Up To 50% For 2027
Battling to regain its market share over rival Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk announced Tuesday that it will reduce the list prices of its popular weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus by up to half starting in 2027. (Luhby, 2/24)
Stat:
Will Novo Nordisk’s Slashing Of Obesity Drug Prices Save Patients’ Money? It Depends
For insured patients who have to pay coinsurance — a certain percentage of the list price — when buying prescription drugs, or for those in high-deductible plans who need to pay list prices before meeting deductibles, the move will bring down out-of-pocket costs. But in the complicated world of drug pricing, Novo’s move to cut 35% to 50% off the list price of its semaglutide products, Ozempic, Rybelus, and Wegovy, to $675 a month may not mean many more payers will cover the drugs, which would allow more people to get them. That, experts say, is because what matters to employers and other payers when making coverage decisions are net prices — the actual prices they pay after rebates and discounts. (Chen, 2/24)
More on weight loss and obesity —
MedPage Today:
FDA Approves A Balloon That Patients Swallow To Lose Weight
The FDA granted premarket approval to a gastric balloon system for short-term weight loss alongside lifestyle intervention, developer Allurion announced on Monday. The drug-free system is indicated for adults 22 to 65 years with obesity who had an unsuccessful attempt at weight loss with a prior program. By taking up room in the stomach, the device helps patients feel fuller and eat less. (Monaco, 2/24)
ABC News:
US Child, Teen Obesity Rates Reach Record High While Adult Trends Appear To Slow, CDC Report Finds
U.S. childhood and teen obesity rates have reached record-highs while adult obesity rates may be slowing, according to two new reports published early Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers used measured heights and weights from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) -- run by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics -- to track trends over more than six decades. (Kekatos and Premaratne, 2/25)
MedPage Today:
Parental Obesity Before Pregnancy Linked To Kids' Chronic Liver Disease Risk
Children born to obese parents were more likely to develop a common chronic liver disease and to struggle with weight themselves, a U.K. birth cohort study found. (Robertson, 2/24)
In other pharma and tech developments —
Stat:
GSK To Buy 35Pharma, Picking Up Lung Disease Drug
Building up its base of medicines for lung diseases, GSK said Wednesday it was buying the privately held firm 35Pharma for $950 million in cash. The centerpiece of the deal is an experimental drug called HS235 that is set to start trials in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a form of high blood pressure in the lungs. (Joseph, 2/25)
Bloomberg:
MiniMed Seeks $784 Million In US IPO After Medtronic Separation
MiniMed Group Inc., a diabetes management firm that will be separated from health-care giant Medtronic Plc, is seeking to raise as much as $784 million in an initial public offering. The Northridge, California-based firm plans to market 28 million shares for $25 to $28 each, according to its filing Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The IPO is expected to price March 5, an investor presentation shows. (Pernell, 2/24)
The Baltimore Sun:
New Ingestible Robot Could Diagnose Disease
What if you could swallow a tiny robot that could diagnose, monitor and treat health issues in your gut without scheduling an uncomfortable or time-consuming outpatient procedure? Researchers at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering are developing a smart capsule to revolutionize how doctors practice medicine in the intestinal tract. (Hille, 2/24)
Texas Medical Supplier At Center Of Global Medicare Billing Scam, Feds Say
Investigators allege that two companies reportedly linked to a Russian citizen living in Texas billed Medicare and other health programs for urinary catheters that patients did not need or receive. CBS News reported that millions of dollars were allegedly funneled overseas, according to a federal criminal complaint.
CBS News:
Russian-Run Texas Medical Supplier At Center Of Massive Medicare Billing Scheme, Feds Say
A small Austin medical supply business that appeared to be little more than a mailroom is at the center of an alleged Medicare billing scheme that prosecutors say moved quickly and funneled millions of dollars overseas, according to a newly filed federal criminal complaint. Nika Machutadze, a Russian citizen living in Texas, is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. Investigators say two medical equipment companies tied to him — including Centurion Superior Medical in North Austin — billed Medicare and other health programs for urinary catheters that patients did not need or receive. (New, 2/24)
More about Medicare —
Stat:
Pharma Strategy To Thwart Medicare Price Cut Plans Comes Into View
The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are pushing back against two Trump administration proposals that would test plans to lower drug prices in Medicare by aligning them with the prices paid in other rich countries. (Wilkerson, 2/24)
Modern Healthcare:
How Hospital-At-Home Programs Could Use Drones, AI To Scale
Technology companies are racing to bring tools to market aimed at helping health systems provide hospital-at-home more effectively. The federal government extended Medicare’s Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver through September 2030, making at-home reimbursement rates equal to in-hospital care. In response, providers are looking to expand their programs — including investing in technology to address common pain points. Competition for those dollars could be fierce. (Eastabrook, 2/24)
In other health care industry updates —
The New York Times:
Leader Of Columbia Brain Institute Quits Over Friendship With Epstein
Richard Axel, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and professor, announced Tuesday that he was resigning as a co-director of a flagship neuroscience institute at Columbia University because of his friendship with Jeffery Epstein. The resignation is the latest fallout in the world of academia from the release of millions of pages of files in late January that showed how Mr. Epstein’s relationships with billionaires, scientists and others in positions of power continued even after his 2008 felony convictions and his prison sentence for solicitation of prostitution by a minor. (Otterman, 2/25)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
WashU To Absorb St. Louis College Of Pharmacy
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis will wind down operations in spring 2027, with Washington University set to acquire its campus and absorb one of its four colleges. (Obradovic, 2/24)
KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio:
An Infusion Clinic Closed. Cancer Patients Now Drive A Longer Road
Brad Boner sits in a reclining chair in St. John’s Health oncology clinic. Small partitions separate five adjacent bays where patients – some talk on the phone or type on laptops, trying to work – receive intravenous infusions. (Boyd-Fliegel, 2/24)
NBC News:
Patients Hit Dead Ends With Insurance 'Ghost Networks.' Now, Some Are Suing
It’s a familiar frustration for those trying to find a doctor or therapist: You browse the provider directory on your insurance company’s portal and, at first, it seems like there are plenty of options. But it turns out that some providers are not accepting new patients, and others only work in hospital settings. Still others are out of network or don’t return calls. And some phone numbers and addresses are simply wrong. The situation is so common that there’s a term for it: a ghost network. (Bendix, Herzberg and Snow, 2/25)
MedPage Today:
More Residency Slots Needed In Rural Areas, Lawmakers And Health Experts Say
Putting more residency training slots in rural areas is key to increasing access to healthcare among rural and underserved communities, several lawmakers and witnesses said Tuesday at a House hearing on advancing the next generation of the healthcare workforce. "Rural hospitals must overcome a lack of resources, staff, and patient volume to establish new residency programs while simultaneously getting reimbursed less than their urban counterparts," Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), who chaired the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee hearing in the subcommittee chair's absence, said in his opening statement. (Frieden, 2/24)
AP:
As Literacy Rates Lag, A Pediatric Hospital Is Screening For Reading Ability
For some young children in Columbus, Ohio, reading assessments don’t start in the kindergarten classroom — they happen first in the doctor’s office. With concerns rising about lagging childhood literacy rates across the country, Nationwide Children’s Hospital has begun screening children’s literacy skills starting at age 3 during pediatrician visits. The idea is to catch reading struggles early on and guide parents on how to help their kids. (Seminera, 2/25)
Medical Puzzle: Calif. Officer Dies From Fentanyl Ingestion After Giving Narcan
Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano began feeling unwell shortly after administering Narcan to a DUI suspect. But precisely how Cano ingested a deadly amount of fentanyl remains unclear. Other news from the Golden State is on autism training for police, a possible San Francisco ban on retail sales of laughing gas, and more.
Los Angeles Times:
Soon After Giving Narcan To Suspect, CHP Officer Died From Ingesting Fentanyl
Shortly after administering Narcan to a DUI suspect experiencing a possible overdose, CHP Officer Miguel Cano started to feel unwell, swerved his patrol car into a tree and was killed. His sudden death left many questions unanswered. On Monday, one piece of the puzzle was revealed — his cause of death was ruled an accident due to the effects of fentanyl, according to the L.A. County medical examiner. (Harter, 2/24)
Los Angeles Times:
Autism Training For Law Enforcement Aims To Prevent Tragic Outcomes
Kate Movius moved among a roomful of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, passing out a pop trivia quiz and paper prism glasses. She told them to put on the vision-distorting glasses, and to write with their nondominant hand. As they filled out the tests, Movius moved about the City of Industry classroom pounding abruptly on tables. Then came the cowbell. An aide flashed the overhead lights on and off at random. The goal was to help the deputies understand the feeling of sensory overwhelm, which many autistic people experience when incoming stimulation exceeds their capacity to process. (Purtill, 2/24)
AP:
California Program Sends Birthday Cards To Babies Treated For Botulism
The California program that provides the world’s only medical treatment for potentially deadly infant botulism also offers traumatized families hope of a different sort – silly cards on their babies’ first birthdays. Every year, staff at the state’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program decorate and mail roughly 200 cards to celebrate the recovery of children affected by the rare and dangerous condition. In recent months, that group has included dozens of U.S. babies affected by an outbreak of botulism tied to contaminated ByHeart infant formula. (Aleccia, 2/24)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco Lawmaker Pushes Ban On Nitrous Oxide Sales
A San Francisco lawmaker is pushing a city-wide ban on retail sales of nitrous oxide — an inhalable gas, also known as laughing gas or whippets — that has addicted teens and young adults across the nation with sometimes devastating consequences. On Tuesday, Supervisor Danny Sauter asked the City Attorney to draft legislation that would ban retail sales of the gas, which “has been exploding in popularity in San Francisco and across the U.S.,” Sauter said at a meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. (Park and McFadden, 2/24)
CBS News:
Rain Forces Delays As Cleanup Continues After Yuba County Pipeline Failure
Nearly two weeks after a major pipeline failure at the Colgate Powerhouse in Northern California's Yuba County, the weather has been making things even more difficult for crews who are trying to get a handle on the situation. There has also been major concern surrounding the health of the Yuba River following the incident. Yuba Water Agency suspended operations on Tuesday due to safety concerns with incoming rain. (Moeller, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty In Stabbing Deaths Of His Parents
Nick Reiner, his head shaved and wearing brown clothes, pleaded not guilty Monday to two first-degree murder charges in the December stabbing deaths of his parents, 78-year-old filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, 70. ... Reiner has spoken on a podcast about his struggles with drug addiction and his trips to Los Angeles’s Skid Row to procure heroin. Over the course of a decade, he spent time at at least 18 rehab facilities paid for by his parents, and he lived in a guesthouse on their $13.5 million property in Brentwood. The Los Angeles Times reported in late December that Reiner was prescribed schizophrenia medicine before the deaths of his parents. (Reston, 2/23)
Major Health Care Changes May Be Ahead For Nearly 800,000 Hawaiians
Lawmakers met with the Hawaii Medical Service Association and Hawaii Pacific Health to outline a plan to fix the state's health care crisis. The deal would likely affect about 760,000 residents and their doctors, news media reported. Plus, news from Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, and Minnesota.
Honolulu Civil Beat:
HMSA Proposal: Hawaii Health Care Could See Radical Transformation
In mid-January lawmakers from the Hawaiʻi House and Senate committees on consumer protection called in executives from HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health to explain their proposal to create a new system designed to address Hawaiʻi’s health care crisis. Despite lengthy talk about “risk-sharing,” “value-based care” and “bending the cost curve,” the presentation by Hawaiʻi Pacific Health’s chief executive, Ray Vara, and his HMSA counterpart, Dr. Mark Mugiishi, left some lawmakers with more questions than answers. (Yerton, 2/24)
The Hill:
Tennessee Lawmakers Float Abortion Amendment That Would Charge Mothers With Homicide
Two Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are floating an amendment to an abortion bill that would bring homicide charges against expecting mothers who choose to terminate their pregnancies. ... Text of the amendment provided by Barrett to WSMV4 says, “all preborn children should be protected with the same criminal and civil laws protecting the lives of born persons by repealing provisions that permit prenatal homicide and assault.” (Fields, 2/24)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Alabama Bill Would Restrict Insurers’ Use Of AI In Prior Authorization Decisions
The Alabama Senate has passed legislation that would impose new requirements on insurers that use AI to make prior authorization decisions, including a mandate that any decision to deny a request must be made by a physician or other qualified provider. The bill passed in the Senate on Feb. 19 and has been referred to the House Insurance Committee. If enacted, it would take effect Oct. 1. (Emerson, 2/24)
The Colorado Sun:
AI Chatbots Operating In Colorado Would Have To Take Steps To Protect Kids, Prevent Suicides Under Bipartisan Bill
Artificial intelligence chatbots operating in Colorado would be required to adhere to a series of regulations aimed at protecting kids and preventing suicide under a bipartisan bill introduced in the legislature last week. (Paul, 2/25)
AP:
Deaths At Colorado Dairy Lead To Federal Fines
Federal workplace safety regulators penalized three businesses Tuesday over their failure to protect six Colorado dairy workers who were killed by exposure to highly toxic hydrogen sulfide gas after a manure pipe disconnected in an enclosed space. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced proposed fines totaling $246,609 against the dairy owner and two contractors working on a manure management system. The deaths of five men and a teenager on Aug. 20, 2025, shocked the rural communities in and around Keenesburg, 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver. (Lee, 2/25)
The CT Mirror:
Lawmakers Revive Effort To Reform Long Term Care Insurance
The legislature’s Aging Committee has introduced a bill that aims to offer some relief to long-term care insurance policyholders who have been squeezed by large premium increases. (Carlesso, 2/24)
CBS News:
Grooming Legislation Gets First Hearing In Minnesota Following WCCO Investigation
A bill designed to stop grooming in Minnesota schools is moving forward after its first hearing on Tuesday. It follows a WCCO investigative series where a young woman shared what she says happened to her in high school. The House Education Policy Committee heard testimony on the bill. "My name is Hannah LoPresto. I'm a victim survivor of grooming and sexual assault by my high school band teacher," LoPresto said. LoPresto told lawmakers what she says happened to her propelled her to act. (Mayerle, 2/24)
Viewpoints: Patients Lose Even With Rural Health Transformation Program; Dentists' Role In The Opioid Crisis
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Rural Health Transformation Program Won’t Save Hospitals
I always feel a heightened awareness as I navigate a catheter through the right side of the heart and into the pulmonary artery, the blood vessel carrying blood flow into the lungs. It’s a three-dimensional trip, tracked in two dimensions on fluoroscopy. Because of the strain a pulmonary embolism puts on the heart, the anatomy is distorted. While watching on the screen, I make small movements and slowly advance to find the right trajectory. The catheter jumps into position. (Daniel Torrent, 2/25)
Stat:
Dentists Can Help Fight The Drug Overdose Crisis
It was a routine day in my practice. A 28-year-old man — polite, soft-spoken, and visibly anxious — walked into my dental chair for what he thought would be a quick fix for a nagging toothache. Halfway through the exam, I asked a standard question from a new screening tool we had begun using: “Have you ever used, or do you currently use, any controlled substances?” (Divya Upadhyay, 2/25)
Los Angeles Times:
RFK Jr.'s Focus On Viral Nonsense Is Putting Children's Lives At Risk
The Health secretary released a video of him flexing with Kid Rock, while his reckless decisions have contributed to more than 900 people contracting measles in 2026. (Robert B. Shpiner, 2/22)
The Washington Post:
AI Didn't Replace Me As A Doctor. It Made Me Better.
Future clinicians should be training on how to use this technology effectively. (Ashish K. Jha, 2/24)
The New York Times:
40 Iranian Doctors And Nurses Describe A Massacre
We surveyed medical workers across 14 cities and 11 provinces about their experiences treating wounded protesters. (Roxana Saberi and Fatemeh Jamalpour, 2/25)