Study Links Teen Pregnancies With Increased Premature Death Risk
A study in Canada found women who were pregnant as teens, even if they miscarried, were more likely to die before their 31st birthday. Meanwhile in Texas, the state medical board is set to consider guidance on medical abortion exceptions.
The New York Times:
Teen Pregnancy Linked to Premature Death, Study Finds
Teen pregnancy increases the chances that a young woman will drop out of school and struggle with poverty, research has shown. Teenagers are also more likely to develop serious medical complications during pregnancy. Now a large study in Canada reports another disturbing finding: Women who were pregnant as teenagers are more likely to die before their 31st birthday. The trend was observed among women who had carried teen pregnancies to term, as well as among those who had miscarried. (Rabin, 3/14)
In abortion news —
AP:
Bill Shelved That Sought Changes To Iowa Law Outlining Penalties For Terminating A Pregnancy
A bill that would have made changes to Iowa’s fetal homicide law has been shelved after a Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact on in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children. The Senate declined to consider the bill, which was approved by the House last week. Iowa’s law currently outlines penalties for terminating or seriously injuring a “human pregnancy.” The bill would have changed that language to be about the death of, or serious injury to, an “unborn person” from fertilization to live birth. (Fingerhut, 3/14)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Medical Board To Consider Abortion Laws’ Medical Exceptions Guidance For Doctors
The Texas Medical Board will consider language to clarify what qualifies as a medical exception to the state’s abortion laws at an upcoming March 22 board meeting. The meeting agenda was published in the Texas Register Thursday morning. (Rubin, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
In History-Making Visit, Harris Tours Minnesota Abortion Clinic
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the St. Paul facility Thursday afternoon, where she was greeted by Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, and embarked on a tour. She was joined on the tour by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.). (Vazquez, 3/14)