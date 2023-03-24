TB Faded During Covid But Now It’s Back, CDC Data Shows
Levels of tuberculosis cases in the U.S. are returning to levels comparable to those before the pandemic, a report from the CDC shows. Stat explains that some of 2022's increase came from outside the U.S. and high incidence among American Indians and some other groups.
CNN:
US Tuberculosis Cases Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels, CDC Data Shows
Tuberculosis cases reported in the United States appear to be returning to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US incidence of tuberculosis, or TB, increased slightly last year after a substantial 20.2% decline in 2020 and a 9.8% increase in 2021, according to the data published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Thursday, just a day ahead of World Tuberculosis Day. (Howard, 3/23)
Stat:
Data Show Tuberculosis Has Nearly Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels
The 2022 increase was due to more cases among people newly arrived in the United States as well as a higher incidence of cases among American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders, the report stated. (Branswell, 3/23)
Also —
Stat:
J&J Loses A Patent Battle In India Over A Crucial Tuberculosis Drug
In a defeat for Johnson & Johnson, the Indian patent office has rejected its bid to extend a monopoly on a crucial tuberculosis treatment, opening the door to lower-cost generic alternatives needed in low- and middle-income countries. (Silverman, 3/23)
Stat:
Directly Observed Therapy For TB, Via Video, Gets CDC Nod
Directly observed therapy — where a health professional watches someone take a medication — has been the standard of care for tuberculosis treatment in the United States since 2016. Now DOT, as it’s called, has an approved video alternative. (Branswell, 3/23)