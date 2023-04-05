Viewpoints: Childhood Obesity Needs To Stop Being Profitable; Health Care Is Exacerbating Climate Change
Editorial writers discuss childhood obesity, climate change and rural hospitals.
The Boston Globe:
How Powerful Corporations Are Contributing To Childhood Obesity And Asthma
With 1 in 5 children in the United States now qualifying as obese, recently released recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics highlight the enormous downstream consequences for these children, including increased risks for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental health concerns. (Heather Coleman and Katherine Gergen Barnett, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
How Health Systems Can Fight Climate Change By Not Using Desflurane
Physicians, nurses and other front-line providers know firsthand the health impacts of climate change. Air pollution exacerbates asthma and emphysema; extreme heat worsens heart and kidney conditions; and rising temperatures increase the occurrence of a wide range of illnesses, including mosquito-borne infections and depression. (Leana S. Wen, 4/5)
The Tennessean:
Air Pollution Is A Global Problem With Local Solutions
According to the World Health Organization, over 90% of the world’s children breath toxic air every day. Children are more affected by air pollution than adults because they spend more time outside, breathe more rapidly and exercise more, thus increasing their exposure. (Kelsey Barter, 3/31)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
A Hospital Slowly Fades Away In Rural Pennsylvania
The emergency room was dark, the doors locked for months now, and a young woman stood outside in the rain, clutching her stomach and sobbing. No one was coming out to help. (Jason Nark, 4/5)