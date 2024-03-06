Viewpoints: FDA Can Make Healthy Eating Easier; Fetal Personhood Ruling Opens Pandora’s Box
Editorial writers discuss nutrition labels, reproductive rights, addiction, and more.
The Washington Post:
The FDA Should Adopt Nutrition Labels That Make Sense
The system of food labeling in the United States does not make it easy for consumers trying to assess the nutritional value of the foods they buy. Now, the Food and Drug Administration can do something about it. (Christina A. Roberto, Alyssa Moran and Kelly Brownell, 3/6)
The Washington Post:
How Pushing ‘Fetal Personhood’ Could Backfire
Maybe we should thank the Alabama Supreme Court for its bizarre ruling that frozen embryos are children protected by state law. The decision, which seemed absurd to many people on its face, shone a needed spotlight on the concept of “fetal personhood.” (Ruth Marcus, 3/6)
The Star Tribune:
Conscientious Corporate Leadership On Reproductive Health
Two important new avenues have opened up for women to access the reproductive health care medications they need and deserve. Several high-profile retailers merit commendation for their contributing role. Their involvement is an example of conscientious leadership from the business community. One of the recently opened pathways involves birth control pills. (3/5)
The New York Times:
The Answer To America’s Addiction Crisis Could Come Out Of Tulsa
Nicholas Kristof has spent a lot of time reporting on addiction. “My own community in Oregon has suffered a great deal from it. I’ve lost a lot of friends to it,” he says. In a recent trip to Tulsa, Okla., Kristof visited Women in Recovery, an addiction treatment program showing what’s possible. (Nicholas Kristof, 3/6)
Stat:
The Problem With Charging Patients To Message Their Doctors
Thinking about messaging your physician about a weird rash? You may want to hold off on it. Some hospital systems have started charging patients for digital messages to their doctors via the electronic medical record, either a flat rate (like a copay) or on sliding scale depending on the time or complexity of the physician’s response. Sometimes it’s billed through an insurer, sometimes as a direct cost to the patient. Costs have ranged between less than $10 and $100 for a message. (Michael P.H. Stanley, 3/6)