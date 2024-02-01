Viewpoints: Medical Workers Need To Rethink Their Fat Bias; Mental Health Care Must Include A Safe Home
Editorial writers discuss fatphobia, mental health care, transgender care, and more.
The Washington Post:
Medical Fatphobia Does Serious Harm To Patients
Many nurses admit: They feel repulsed by our bodies and do not want to touch us. Doctors are more likely to view us as a waste of their time and have less desire to help us. We are hence, unsurprisingly, far more likely to die with serious health conditions that have gone undiagnosed. (Kate Manne, 1/31)
Seattle Times:
After Young People Leave Treatment, Let’s Give Them A Safe Place To Go
Across our state and nation, we have a behavioral health crisis intersecting with a homelessness crisis. The epicenter of this crisis is on our local streets and in our schools. Whether in our urban or rural communities, our 5-year-olds know what the blue tarps are for and our teenagers understand the peril and availability of fentanyl. (Julio Cortes and Jim Theofelis, 1/31)
Chicago Tribune:
Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Deprive Transgender Kids Of Medical Options
When the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was being debated in 2009, it drew abundant criticism for alleged flaws — that it would mean socialized medicine, higher health care costs and even “death panels.” What drew little fire was a mandate that health insurance cover treatment for transgender people to align their bodies with their gender identity. It was just another form of medical care. (Steve Chapman, 1/31)
The Star Tribune:
Fast, No-Cost Access To COVID Treatment
While COVID hospitalizations are nowhere near previous peaks, winter has brought a concerning increase in the number of people needing this level of care. Far too many people have not taken advantage of booster shots that fight new variants. Breakthrough infections can sometimes occur in those who are up to date, but the vaccine remains a potent weapon against the virus. (1/31)
Newsweek:
Real Aid In Dying Means Caring For The Dying, Not Helping Them To Die
Ihave worked in the field of bioethics for more than 20 years. My introduction to bioethical questions came in December 1997, when my mother-in-law entered hospice at 59 years of age. She had been diagnosed 10 months earlier with breast cancer that had metastasized to her bones. As this was her second round with breast cancer, the prognosis was poor, and she died in January 1998. (F. Matthew Eppinette, 1/31)