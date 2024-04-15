Viewpoints: We Are Unprepared For The Coming Measles Outbreak; Why So Many ADHD Women Go Undiagnosed
Editorial writers tackle measles, ADHD, mental health, and more.
The Washington Post:
This Could Be The Worst Year For Measles In Five Years. There Is A Simple Answer
This year is not yet one-third over, yet measles cases in the United States are on track to be the worst since a massive outbreak in 2019. At the same time, anti-vaccine activists are recklessly sowing doubts and encouraging vaccine hesitancy. (4/14)
Stat:
ADHD Is Often Underdiagnosed And Undertreated In Females
Boys aren’t the only people who develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It also affects girls and young women and adults of both genders. Yet females with ADHD are chronically underdiagnosed and undertreated. (Michael Morse and Kathleen Nadeau, 4/15)
The New York Times:
We Must Address New York City’s Mental Health Crisis
Mental illness isn’t a crime, and jail isn’t the answer for those experiencing it. We must meet the needs of people in crisis with treatment and support. In order to do so, we need more funding. (Alvin L. Bragg Jr., 4/13)
Stat:
Nonprofit Hospitals Posting A Profit Should Lose Tax Exempt Status
As diligent taxpayers breathe a sigh of relief that the hassle of filing their tax forms is over for another year, the Internal Revenue Service continues to let most U.S. hospitals pay nothing in federal taxes. It’s time for Congress to take a hard look at the IRS’s hand in health care. (Marty Makary, 4/14)
The Wichita Eagle:
Conservative KS Hospital CEO Supports Medicaid Expansion
I’ve been a lifelong Republican, born and raised a conservative. I still have a picture of me standing with George W. Bush in a Bass Pro shirt after working at an event for him. Although we were poor, my single mother taught me that work is good for the soul and that anything that disincentivizes work is bad for the individual and our community. So, initially, I did not support the Affordable Care Act when it first became law in 2010. I was against Medicaid expansion in those early years. But today, I’m writing in full support of expanding Medicaid. Here’s why. (Benjamin Anderson, 4/13)