- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- When Rogue Brokers Switch People’s ACA Policies, Tax Surprises Can Follow
- Swap Funds or Add Services? Use of Opioid Settlement Cash Sparks Strong Disagreements
- Outbreaks and Health Threats 1
- Tourists Infected With Measles Visited Universal Studios, Las Vegas Strip
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
When Rogue Brokers Switch People’s ACA Policies, Tax Surprises Can Follow
Some tax filers’ returns are being rejected because they failed to provide information about Affordable Care Act coverage they didn’t even know they had. (Julie Appleby, )
Swap Funds or Add Services? Use of Opioid Settlement Cash Sparks Strong Disagreements
The national opioid settlements don’t prohibit using money for initiatives already supported by other means, but doing so could dilute the impact. (Aneri Pattani, )
Summaries Of The News:
Harris Blames Trump And His Supreme Court Picks For Abortion Bans
In surprise remarks in Los Angeles, Vice President Kamala Harris connected the Arizona Supreme Court's controversial decision — "immoral," according to Harris — upholding an 1864 abortion law to former President Donald Trump, via his three Supreme Court nominees. And in Arizona, a clinic plans remains open during the confusion.
Los Angeles Times:
Harris Hammers Trump On Abortion In Surprise Los Angeles Appearance
Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday continued to hammer Arizona’s new abortion ban and former President Trump’s role in overturning Roe vs. Wade during a surprise appearance in Century City. “Here’s the thing about what they’re doing and the cruelty of it: No exception in some states even for rape and incest. You are saying to a survivor of a crime of violence to their body, a violation to their body, that they have no right to make a decision about what happens to their body next,” Harris said. “That’s immoral.” (Mehta, 4/13)
The Washington Post:
Arizona Abortion Clinic Vows To Continue Work Even As Court Ban Looms
The staff at the Camelback Family Planning abortion clinic has been through this before, legislative measures and court decisions threatening to block the care they provide to women ending a pregnancy. So they opened their doors as usual on Thursday morning, doctors and nurses steeled for the latest battle, the first appointments already in line and half a dozen protesters clustered just beyond the parking lot entrance of the tan stucco office building. In a state that has suddenly become a key front in the national fight for reproductive rights, physician Gabrielle Goodrick declared herself ready: “We’re not closing.” (Hennessy-Fiske, 4/13)
Colorado and Florida gather signatures to put abortion on the ballot —
NBC News:
Colorado Groups Say They've Collected Enough Signatures To Place An Abortion Rights Measure On The Ballot
A proposed amendment that would formally enshrine access to abortion in Colorado’s constitution is all but certain to appear on the November ballot after a coalition of reproductive rights advocates said Friday they have collected the required number of signatures. Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom, the group leading the effort, announced it had collected the signatures of more than 225,000 registered voters, more than the approximately 124,000 required by April 26 to qualify for this fall’s ballot. (Edelman, 4/12)
Tallahassee Democrat:
Abortion, Weed Amendments In Florida Don't Yet Have Enough Votes: Poll
Those campaigning to get recreational marijuana legalized and abortion rights guaranteed in Florida have a lot of work to do. Floridians will have the option to vote on both proposed constitutional amendments this November. But for the proposals to become the law the land, they must get at least 60% of the vote. If the vote were taken right now, it's far from certain that they would pass, according to an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos poll. (Soule, 4/14)
Also —
NBC News:
Permanent Birth Control Procedures Increasing After Abortion Laws, New Research Finds
The number of young adults who chose tubal ligation and vasectomies as birth control jumped abruptly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and has continued to rise, new research shows. The paper, published Friday in JAMA Health Forum, is the first to focus specifically on the contraception choices of women and men ages 18 to 30 after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended the constitutional right to abortion. (Mantel, 4/12)
Austin Bureau:
Over-The-Counter Birth Control Expands Access Across Texas
The nation’s first over-the-counter birth control pill hit store shelves this month, a possible “game changer” for teens in Texas who cannot get a prescription without parental consent, advocates said. ... For decades, teens could get around the requirement at federal Title X clinics, which provide birth control and reproductive health services. But that changed in the last two years after federal courts ruled the state’s parental consent law trumps the federal clinics’ policy. (Severson, 4/12)
NPR:
6 In 10 Catholics Favor Abortion Rights, Pew Report Finds
Catholics in the U.S., one of the country's largest single Christian groups, hold far more diverse views on abortion rights than the official teaching of their church. While the Catholic Church itself holds that abortion is wrong and should not be legal, 6 in 10 U.S. adult Catholics say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a newly released profile of Catholicism by Pew Research. (DeRose, 4/12)
Tourists Infected With Measles Visited Universal Studios, Las Vegas Strip
Public health officials are warning others may have been exposed to measles after two separate events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. More measles cases have also been reported in Georgia and Illinois. Also in the news: a rise in human leptospirosis cases in New York City.
Variety:
Los Angeles County Reports Measles Case, Possible Exposure at Universal Studios, Santa Monica Pier on Easter Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been informed of a possible measles exposure at Universal Studios, county officials reported Saturday. The possible exposure stems from one case of measles from an out of state tourist who traveled through the Los Angeles area from March 30 to April 1. The infected person visited Universal Studios on March 30 and the Santa Monica Pier on March 31. (Dunn, 4/13)
8 News Now:
Measles Case Reported On Las Vegas Strip Amid Increase In Cases
Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District Friday confirmed a measles case on the Las Vegas Strip just days after government officials warned of an increase in cases of the virus across the country and around the world. (Walker, 4/12)
Fox News:
Georgia Health Officials Link Third Measles Case To Unvaccinated International Traveler
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed a third case of measles in an unvaccinated individual who traveled internationally. The individual was traveling with an international group of students and does not live in the United States, officials said. The individual has been isolated and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to the department. (Pandolfo, 4/12)
Chicago Tribune:
First Case Of Measles Detected In DuPage County Since 2009
DuPage County health officials announced on Saturday that a county resident tested positive for measles, the first case identified in the county since 2009, amid a national and regional uptick in the highly contagious virus. (Johnson, 4/14)
Scientific American:
Measles Is Back, And That’s Scary
The deadly virus was practically eliminated in the U.S., but now it’s infecting more people. (Fischman, Lewis, Goldberg and Lim, 4/12)
On smallpox, leptospirosis, dengue, and bird flu —
Houston Chronicle:
Report Highlights Risks Of Smallpox Resurgence
Health experts should prepare for smallpox, the only human disease ever to have been eradicated, to make a reappearance domestically and internationally, a new report says. The report from the Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine pulled from new information gleaned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the pox outbreak to understand how medical experts are ready to deal with the disease, according to a news release from Texas A&M. (Ikramuddin, 4/13)
Bloomberg:
New York City Reports Rise In Human Leptospirosis, Disease Caused By Rat Urine
New York City is seeing a rise in cases of human leptospirosis, a disease caused by rat urine, which if left untreated can cause kidney failure and liver damage. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an advisory on Friday after 24 people were diagnosed with the disease in 2023, the highest number in a single year, and six cases were reported so far this year. (Cattan, 4/12)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Invasive, Dengue-Carrying Mosquito Species Detected In The Bay Area
Santa Clara County is home to about 20 native mosquito species, including the common house mosquito, the cool weather mosquito and the Western encephalitis mosquito. These mosquitoes, known to bite during dusk and dawn, transmit diseases like West Nile virus, Western equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis. The aggressive Aedes aegypti mosquito, originating from tropical and subtropical regions, bites during the day. (Vaziri, 4/12)
AP:
Are Milk And Eggs Safe To Eat During This Bird Flu Outbreak?
Scientists say there’s no evidence to suggest that people can contract the virus by consuming food that’s been pasteurized, or heat-treated — or properly cooked. “It’s not a food safety concern,” said Lee-Ann Jaykus, an emeritus food microbiologist and virologist at North Carolina State University. ... U.S. producers are barred from selling milk from sick cows and must divert and destroy it. In addition, milk sold across state lines is required to be pasteurized, or heat-treated using a process that kills bacteria and viruses, including influenza. (Aleccia, 4/13)
Los Angeles Times:
California Dairies Scramble To Guard Herds Against Bird Flu
Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the current risk for the general public is low, the development has left dairy farmers reeling. Never before have U.S. dairy cows been infected with H5N1 bird flu viruses. “Nobody saw this coming,” said Michael Payne, a researcher and outreach coordinator at the Western Institute of Food Safety and Security at UC Davis. (Rust 4/14)
CDC Says Covid Vaccine Not Connected To Cardiac Deaths Of Young Adults
The federal health agency investigated the records of 1,292 people in Oregon ages 16-30 who had died of "cardiac or undetermined" causes. In other research, a new study says there's no evidence that covid causes childhood asthma.
USA Today:
No Link Between COVID Vaccine, Cardiac Arrest In Young People, New CDC Study Finds
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data addressing the link, or lack thereof, between the COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death in otherwise healthy young adults. The assessment, conducted between June 2021 and December 2022, investigated the death certificates and vaccination records of 1,292 Oregon decedents aged between 16 and 30 who had died of "cardiac or undetermined" causes. (Walrath-Holdridge, 4/12)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds No Evidence COVID-19 Causes Childhood Asthma
A study today in Pediatrics says there is no evidence that COVID-19 infections lead to asthma in children. The study, conducted by researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), included 27,423 patients ages 1 to 16 years who received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-COV-2 from March 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021. Patients were followed up for 18 months. (Soucheray, 4/12)
CIDRAP:
Younger People In Wealthy New York City Areas Snatched Up COVID Vaccine Reserved For Seniors
Many younger people in high-income New York City neighborhoods accessed COVID-19 vaccinations before they were eligible, risking the lives of older people in low-income areas by pushing them down the queue, according to research in the Journal of Urban Health. (Van Beusekom, 4/12)
Reuters:
Pfizer Wins Pause On Moderna's COVID-19 Patent Lawsuit
Moderna's patent lawsuit claiming Pfizer (and BioNTech copied its COVID-19 vaccine technology will be put on hold while the U.S. Patent Office determines whether two of the three Moderna patents at issue are valid, a Massachusetts federal court said on Friday. (Britttain, 4/12)
More on the spread of covid —
CIDRAP:
US Respiratory Virus Activity Declines, With Few Hot Spots Reported
Only one jurisdiction—North Dakota— reported high respiratory virus activity last week, down from six the previous week, the CDC said in its respiratory virus snapshot. No locations reported "very high" activity. (Schnirring, 4/12)
CIDRAP:
Feds Launch Indoor Air Quality Research Program
The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) this week announced the launch of the Building Resilient Environments for Air and Total Health (BREATHE) program, which is a platform with a goal of improving indoor air quality across the country. The agency said the BREATHE program focuses on enabling the next generation of "smart buildings" that have integrated systems that continually assess, measure, and report indoor air quality and make real-time interventions such as extra ventilation or disinfection to reduce airborne threats to human health. (Schnirring, 4/12)
Stat:
Can Investing In Infectious Disease Pay Off? Vir Shows Its A Struggle
Nearly a decade ago, venture capitalist Bob Nelsen called industry veteran Vicki Sato to pitch her on launching a large company dedicated to tackling the world’s worst pathogens. “This is a crazy idea,” Sato said. Nelsen, managing director of ARCH Venture, had made a name and fortune off crazy ideas, but generally it was the science that sounded crazy: engineering cells to cure cancer, finding drugs to slow aging. This new idea was financially crazy. For years, biotech companies had been pulling out of infectious disease. (Mast, 4/15)
Texas Hospital Promises Quick Restart To Paused Kidney Transplants
Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center has been investigating a doctor accused of manipulating records for liver transplant candidates, and consequently paused its transplant program. Also in the news: telehealth plans from the Defense Health Agency, a crossroads for Veterans Affairs health care, and more.
Houston Chronicle:
Memorial Hermann Says Kidney Transplant Program Will Be Reactivated
Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center said Friday that it is working toward a “quick reactivation” of its kidney transplant program, which was halted amid an investigation that found a doctor was manipulating records for liver transplant candidates. The hospital said it is working with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to “make the necessary changes that will allow for the quick reactivation of the kidney transplant program under a different physician leadership structure.” (MacDonald, 4/12)
Los Angeles Times:
Grant Saves Catalina's Only Hospital From Closure — For Now
A health insurer serving low-income Southern Californians has awarded Catalina Island’s only hospital a $2-million grant, which is expected to keep Catalina Island Health open for the time being. But it looks like the hospital will run out of cash again in December. The emergency grant from L.A. Care is one of the largest cash infusions received by the financially strapped healthcare facility. (Deng, 4/12)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS’ IPPS Rate Miscalculation Led To Underpayments: Lawsuit
More than two dozen hospitals sued the Health and Human Services Department, as well as HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, over alleged Medicare inpatient hospital underpayments stemming from a decades-old error. HHS miscalculated the Inpatient Prospective Payment System base payment rate used in fiscal 1984, skewing years of subsequent Medicare payments to hospitals, alleges the lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (Kacik, 4/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Potential CMS Measure Shows Divide Over Quality Training Standards
Hospitals may soon be required to provide set quality training to staff as part of a Medicare reporting program, but health systems and advocacy organizations are split on whether the standardization of quality-related skill sets is necessary to improve patient care. (Devereaux, 4/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Defense Health Agency’s Naomi Escoffery Outlines Telehealth Plan
With an operating budget of $16.9 billion and a global workforce of almost 130,000, few healthcare delivery organizations can match the size of the Defense Health Agency. ... As a result, the agency is in the middle of a digital transformation initiative with plans to adopt virtual care services across all military hospitals and clinics beginning in October. (Turner, 4/12)
Military.com:
A Decade After Scandal, VA Health Care May Be At Another Crossroads
Ten years after a scandal over wait times at Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers sparked new programs to increase veterans' access to private health care services, a divided Congress is debating the future of VA medical care and how best to fund the department. The VA has requested $369.3 billion for its fiscal 2025 budget, including nearly $150 billion for health care. Within that amount, the VA has allocated $86 billion for care provided in VA hospitals and clinics and $41 billion for private network care. (Kime,4/12)
Stat:
Mass General Brigham Is Ready To Move On Without Dana-Farber, CEO Says
The split between Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Brigham has been messy. Some people who don’t see breakups coming wonder what went wrong, and maybe channel the sorrow into a love ballad. But Mass General Brigham is taking a different tack — it’s simply getting over it. (Herman, 4/15)
KFF Health News:
When Rogue Brokers Switch People’s ACA Policies, Tax Surprises Can Follow
Tax season is never fun. But some tax filers this year face an added complication: Their returns are being rejected because they failed to provide information about Affordable Care Act coverage they didn’t even know they had. While the concern about unscrupulous brokers enrolling unsuspecting people in ACA coverage has simmered for years, complaints have risen in recent months as consumers discover their health insurance coverage isn’t what they thought it was. (Appleby, 4/15)
European Drug Regulators Find No Suicide Links To Wegovy, Ozempic
The European Medicines Agency regulatory committee is the latest body to find no increased risk of suicide involved in taking the popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Meanwhile, AP reports on the slow start for the first drug shown to slow Alzheimer's.
AP:
No Link Between Ozempic, Wegovy And Suicide, Drug Regulators In Europe Find
Drug regulators in Europe have found no evidence that popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are linked to a higher risk of suicidal thoughts or actions. The European Medicines Agency regulatory committee announced the results of its review on Friday. It’s the latest group to conclude there’s no known tie between a new class of obesity drugs and suicide. (Aleccia, 4/12)
AP:
It's The First Drug Shown To Slow Alzheimer's. Why Is Is It Off To A Slow Start?
The first drug shown to slow Alzheimer’s disease hit the U.S. market over a year ago, but sales have lagged, major hospital systems have taken months to start using it and some insurers have rejected coverage. Doctors also expect some patients will hesitate to take Leqembi due to its limited impact and potential side effects. They say it will take years to learn how best to deploy the drug and that work must be done to improve diagnosis. (Murphy, 4/13)
The Conversation:
How Personalized Drug Treatments Can Lead To Better, Faster Outcomes In Cancer Patients
An approach called functional precision medicine, based on testing a patient’s cancer genomic profile and drug response, promises better outcomes for children with cancer. (Azzam, 4/12)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Genentech And Sanofi To Lay Off Hundreds Of Bay Area Employees
Biotech giants Genentech and Sanofi are set to lay off hundreds of Bay Area workers in the coming months. Genentech disclosed in regulatory filings this week that it will lay off 436 employees at its South San Francisco headquarters at 1 DNA Way. The layoffs are expected to begin June 5. (Vaziri, 4/12)
Kansas Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Minors' Gender-Affirming Care
The bill would have banned gender-affirming care for minors, but the veto sets up a potential override with the Republican supermajority in the state legislature. Meanwhile, Philadelphia became the fourth city to ban the country's biggest seller of "ghost gun" parts.
The Washington Post:
Kansas Governor Vetoes A Ban On Gender-Affirming Care; GOP Vows Override
The Democratic governor of Kansas vetoed a bill Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors, setting up a confrontation with the state’s Republican supermajority as it tries to join more than a dozen states restricting transgender care. The Republican-led legislature is widely expected to attempt an override of the veto. The measure that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) quashed, Senate Bill 233, would ban hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for people younger than 18. (Raji, 4/13)
The Washington Post:
Philadelphia Becomes Fourth City To Ban Top Ghost Gun Parts Dealer
Philadelphia on Friday became the fourth city in the United States to successfully sue Polymer80, the nation’s biggest seller of “ghost gun” parts. The city negotiated a settlement in which the company agreed to stop selling the parts in eastern Pennsylvania, and JSD Supply, a large local distributor, agreed to stop selling the parts statewide. “Ghost guns” are firearms assembled by individuals, without serial numbers on any of the parts, so when they are discovered after a shooting or other crime, they can’t be traced to an original purchaser or owner. They are also convenient for convicted felons and others who are legally disqualified from buying guns. Some companies also sell “kits” with all the parts and directions needed to make a complete, unserialized weapon. (Jackman, 4/14)
AP:
Oldest Living Conjoined Twins, Lori And George Schappell, Die At 62
Conjoined twins Lori and George Schappell, who pursued separate careers, interests and relationships during lives that defied medical expectations, died this month in Pennsylvania, according to funeral home officials. They were 62. The twins, listed by Guinness World Records as the oldest living conjoined twins, died April 7. The cause of death was not detailed. The twins had distinct brains but were joined at the skull. George, who had spina bifida and was 4 inches shorter, was wheeled around by Lori on an adaptive wheeled stool. Despite each having to go where the other went, it was “very important” to both “to live as independently as possible,” the obituary said. (4/13)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Psychologists’ Board Considers Cheaper State Licensing Test
A costly new national certification exam for psychologists has convinced the profession’s licensing authority in Texas to consider crafting a cheaper alternative to help alleviate a persistent mental health provider shortage here. On Thursday, the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists moved to begin researching the cost of a cheaper state exam instead of requiring applicants to take a new $450 “skills” test offered by the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards, known also as ASPPB. (Simpson, 4/12)
The New York Times:
Hudson Yards ‘Vessel’ Sculpture Will Reopen With Netting After Suicides
Nearly three years after a series of suicides shut down the Vessel, the 150-foot-tall centerpiece of the Hudson Yards complex in Manhattan, the project’s developer said on Friday that it would reopen this year with new safety measures. The attraction will reopen once “floor-to-ceiling steel mesh” has been installed on several staircases, said Kathleen Corless, a spokeswoman for Related Companies, the developer of Hudson Yards. (Meko and Schweber, 4/14)
ABC News:
Lincoln University Administrator's Suicide Spotlights Black Women's Struggles In Higher Education
When Antoinette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey, the former vice president of student affairs at Lincoln University in Missouri, died by suicide on Jan. 8, the tragedy brought attention to the difficulties and obstacles that many Black women report experiencing in higher education. Candia-Bailey, who received a termination letter from the historically Black university on Jan. 3, had previously accused the school's president, John Moseley, of bullying, harassment and discrimination. (Louallen, Kim, and Schwartz, 4/13)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Pandemic Uptick Of Alcohol Health Issues Hit Middle-Aged Women Worst
New research shows that problems caused by increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic have impacted middle-aged women the hardest. Also in the news: lung cancer risks for some breast cancer patients, a device to treat tinnitus, lack of sleep, and more.
CBS News:
Pandemic Alcohol-Related Health Complications Hit Middle-Aged Women Hardest, Pitt Study Finds
Middle-aged women experienced "stark" increases in alcohol-related health complications during the pandemic, according to research led by a University of Pittsburgh physician-scientist. The research published Friday in JAMA Health Forum sounds the alarm about the need for public health and clinical interventions to reverse the trend, scientists said. (Bartos, 4/12)
More health and wellness news —
Fox News:
Some Breast Cancer Patients Could Be At Risk Of Another Type Of Cancer, Study Reveals
Women with breast cancer who have received chemotherapy are at an increased risk of developing lung cancer, a new study suggests. Epic Research, a health data group based in Wisconsin, found that women in this category have a 57% higher lung cancer risk than those who received radiation. In comparison to patients who received endocrine therapy, those who have undergone chemo have a 171% increase in lung cancer risk, the study found. (Stabile, 4/13)
NPR:
An FDA Approved Device Offers A New Treatment For Ringing In The Ears
More than 25 million adults in the U.S., have a condition called tinnitus, according to the American Tinnitus Association. It can be stressful, even panic-inducing and difficult to manage. ... There's no cure, but there are a range of strategies to reduce the symptoms and make it less bothersome, including hearing aids, mindfulness therapy, and one newer option – a device approved by the FDA to treat tinnitus using electrical stimulation of the tongue. (Aubrey, 4/15)
AP:
A Majority Of Americans Say They Would Feel Better If They Slept More, Poll Shows
If you’re feeling — YAWN — sleepy or tired while you read this and wish you could get some more shut-eye, you’re not alone. A majority of Americans say they would feel better if they could have more sleep, according to a new poll. The Gallup poll, released Monday, found 57% of Americans say they would feel better if they could get more sleep, while only 42% say they are getting as much sleep as they need. That’s a first in Gallup polling since 2001; in 2013, when Americans were last asked, it was just about the reverse — 56% saying they got the needed sleep and 43% saying they didn’t. (Hajela and Sanders, 4/15)
On opioids and psychedelics —
The New York Times:
National Academy Asks Court To Strip Sackler Name From Endowment
The National Academy of Sciences is asking a court to allow it to repurpose about $30 million in donations from the wealthy Sackler family, who controlled the company at the center of the opioid epidemic, and to remove the family name from the endowment funds. The petition filed by the Academy in Superior Court in Washington, D.C., Thursday aims to modify the terms of the donations so the institution can use them for scientific studies, projects and educational activities. (Jewett, 4/12)
KFF Health News:
Swap Funds Or Add Services? Use Of Opioid Settlement Cash Sparks Strong Disagreements
State and local governments are receiving billions of dollars in opioid settlements to address the drug crisis that has ravaged America for decades. But instead of spending the money on new addiction treatment and prevention services they couldn’t afford before, some jurisdictions are using it to replace existing funding and stretch tight budgets. (Pattani, 4/15)
Fox News:
Psychedelic Drug Retreat Reports 183% Spike In Bookings As Health Experts Cite 'Huge Downside'
Psychedelic retreats are seeing spikes in interest these days. As substances like MDMA, ketamine and psilocybin ("magic mushrooms") become a more mainstream form of therapy for many people, one Vancouver, Canada-based psilocybin retreat is reporting an uptick in public awareness — noting a 183% spike in bookings year over year. (Stabile, 4/13)
WHO Labels Hepatitis As World's Second Most Deadly Infectious Disease
A WHO report states that over 6,000 people a day are infected with hepatitis around the world, and that progress to combat it has "stalled." Separately, Nigeria is the first country in the world to roll out the new Men5CV vaccine for meningitis.
The Washington Post:
WHO: Hepatitis Is Second-Leading Infectious Cause Of Death Worldwide
More than 6,000 people a day are infected with viral hepatitis — and progress fighting the disease has stalled, a recently released World Health Organization report suggests. The analysis, released at the World Hepatitis Summit in Lisbon this month, looks at the burden of viral hepatitis in 187 countries and assesses the world’s progress toward eliminating the disease. (Blakemore, 4/14)
Reuters:
Nigeria Becomes First Country To Roll Out New Meningitis Vaccine, WHO Says
Nigeria has become the first country in the world to roll out the "revolutionary" new Men5CV vaccine against meningitis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Nigeria is one of the hotspots of the deadly disease in Africa. Last year, a 50% rise in annual cases was reported across 26 African countries regarded as meningitis hyperendemic countries, according to the WHO. (Adetayo, 4/13)
Reuters:
Mexico Sounds Alarm Over 'Zombie Drug' Sedative In Opioids
Mexican public health officials are sounding an alarm after a study discovered the presence of animal tranquilizer Xylazine in opioids in cities on the country's northwest border with the United States. Known popularly in English by names like "tranq dope" and "zombie drug," Xylazine cut into heroin and fentanyl has in recent years worsened the opioid scourge in U.S. cities like Philadelphia. (O'Boyle, 4/12)
Reuters:
South Africa Recalls J&J's Cough Syrup Sold In Six African Nations After Suspected Toxicity
South Africa's health regulator said on Saturday it is recalling batches of Johnson & Johnson's children's cough syrup after detection of high levels of diethylene glycol. The affected batches were sold in South Africa, Eswatini, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria, the statement added. (4/13)
Viewpoints: We Are Unprepared For The Coming Measles Outbreak; Why So Many ADHD Women Go Undiagnosed
Editorial writers tackle measles, ADHD, mental health, and more.
The Washington Post:
This Could Be The Worst Year For Measles In Five Years. There Is A Simple Answer
This year is not yet one-third over, yet measles cases in the United States are on track to be the worst since a massive outbreak in 2019. At the same time, anti-vaccine activists are recklessly sowing doubts and encouraging vaccine hesitancy. (4/14)
Stat:
ADHD Is Often Underdiagnosed And Undertreated In Females
Boys aren’t the only people who develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It also affects girls and young women and adults of both genders. Yet females with ADHD are chronically underdiagnosed and undertreated. (Michael Morse and Kathleen Nadeau, 4/15)
The New York Times:
We Must Address New York City’s Mental Health Crisis
Mental illness isn’t a crime, and jail isn’t the answer for those experiencing it. We must meet the needs of people in crisis with treatment and support. In order to do so, we need more funding. (Alvin L. Bragg Jr., 4/13)
Stat:
Nonprofit Hospitals Posting A Profit Should Lose Tax Exempt Status
As diligent taxpayers breathe a sigh of relief that the hassle of filing their tax forms is over for another year, the Internal Revenue Service continues to let most U.S. hospitals pay nothing in federal taxes. It’s time for Congress to take a hard look at the IRS’s hand in health care. (Marty Makary, 4/14)
The Wichita Eagle:
Conservative KS Hospital CEO Supports Medicaid Expansion
I’ve been a lifelong Republican, born and raised a conservative. I still have a picture of me standing with George W. Bush in a Bass Pro shirt after working at an event for him. Although we were poor, my single mother taught me that work is good for the soul and that anything that disincentivizes work is bad for the individual and our community. So, initially, I did not support the Affordable Care Act when it first became law in 2010. I was against Medicaid expansion in those early years. But today, I’m writing in full support of expanding Medicaid. Here’s why. (Benjamin Anderson, 4/13)