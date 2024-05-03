Viewpoints: Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Is Latest Target In War On Women; Where Are The Doctors?
Editorial writers examine pregnancy protections, physician shortages, IVF rules, and more.
Bloomberg:
Republican Attorneys General Challenge New EEOC Rule On Abortion Accommodations
Republican-led states keep finding ways to challenge the authority of the federal government on anything that doesn’t line up with their conservative worldview. This time the target is a new law that requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant employees. (Patricia Lopez, 5/3)
USA Today:
How Can I Find A Doctor? Physician Shortage Is Changing Medicine
The most urgent threat to our health isn't a microscopic virus or strain of bacteria. It's a shortage of doctors. A whopping 83 million Americans don't have sufficient access to a primary care provider. Within a decade, we could be short almost 50,000 primary care physicians. (Dr. Vin Gupta, 5/1)
The Atlantic:
America’s IVF Failure
When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos are children, effectively banning in vitro fertilization, it produced an uproar. In response, the state legislature quickly granted IVF clinics sweeping immunity, regardless of what egregious errors they may make. (Emi Nietfeld, 5/2)
Stat:
An AI-Based Second Opinion Service Could Improve Patient Care
Millions of Americans rely on the internet to answer questions about their own health. The public release of powerful artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT has only accelerated these trends. (Adam Rodman and Arjun K. Manrai, 5/3)
Stat:
People With Bipolar Disorder Must Help Direct Research, Clinical Care
Doctors have observed and treated bipolar disorder for thousands of years. Known throughout history by many names, like depression, mania, manic-depressive illness, or psychosis, the disorder is common and closely tied to that which makes us human: our thinking, our behavior, our hopes, and our ambitions. (Kay Redfield Jamison, 5/3)