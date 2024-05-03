HHS Expects 100,000 ‘Dreamers’ To Enroll In Obamacare Under New Rule
The Biden administration has announced that undocumented immigrants with protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will be eligible for a federal health plan under the ACA starting in 2025. It's estimated that about 100,000 of the 800,000 "Dreamers" will become insured under the change.
The New York Times:
Immigrants With DACA Protections Will Be Eligible For Obamacare
Thousands of undocumented immigrants will be able to obtain health care through the Affordable Care Act under a new federal rule, U.S. officials said this week. The new eligibility comes for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which since 2012 has protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as young people from deportation. The program also provides recipients with work permits. More than 500,000 immigrants have DACA protections but have been ineligible for benefits such as federal health insurance programs. (Aleaziz, 5/3)
CBS News:
Some 100,000 "Dreamers" Expected To Sign Up For Obamacare Under New Rule, White House Says
The administration decided not to expand eligibility for Medicaid for those migrants after receiving more than 20,000 comments on the proposal, senior officials said Thursday. Those officials declined to explain why the rule, which was first proposed last April, took so long to finalize. The delay meant the migrants were unable to enroll in the marketplace for coverage this year. More than 800,000 of the migrants will be eligible to enroll in marketplace coverage but the administration predicts only 100,000 will actually sign up because some may get coverage through their workplace or other ways. Some may also be unable to afford coverage through the marketplace. (5/3)
KFF Health News:
California Floats Extending Health Insurance Subsidies To All Adult Immigrants
Marisol Pantoja Toribio found a lump in her breast in early January. Uninsured and living in California without legal status and without her family, the usually happy-go-lucky 43-year-old quickly realized how limited her options were. “I said, ‘What am I going to do?’” she said in Spanish, quickly getting emotional. She immediately worried she might have cancer. “I went back and forth — I have [cancer], I don’t have it, I have it, I don’t have it.” And if she was sick, she added, she wouldn’t be able to work or pay her rent. (Aguilera, 5/3)