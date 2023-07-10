State Watch

More HIV Cases Linked To Shuttered New Mexico 'Vampire Facial' Salon

NBC News reports that even though the troubled salon closed almost five years ago, new HIV cases are still being linked to the business. Separately, a federal appeals court ruled that Tennessee's ban on gender care for trans youth can go into effect, at least temporarily.

NBC News: New HIV Cases Linked To New Mexico Salon That Gave Vampire Facials

New Mexico health officials say new HIV infections have been linked to a salon that performed so-called vampire facials, almost five years after the business closed. The Albuquerque salon, called VIP Spa, was shut down in September 2018 after at least two clients tested positive for HIV following the facials. (Lenthang, 7/7)

On transgender health care —

AP: Tennessee Can Enforce Ban On Transgender Care For Minors, Court Says

Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth can go into effect — at least for now — after a federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily reversed a lower court ruling. Last month, a district court judge in Tennessee found that the state’s new law banning transgender therapies like hormone blockers and surgeries for transgender youth was unconstitutional because it discriminated on the basis of sex. The judge blocked large swaths of the law from taking effect. (Barakat, 7/8)

AP: Trans Kids' Families Have To Go Out Of State For Essential Care

On an early morning in June, Flower Nichols and her mother set off on an expedition to Chicago from their home in Indianapolis. The family was determined to make it feel like an adventure in the city, though that wasn’t the primary purpose of the trip. The following afternoon, Flower and Jennilyn Nichols would see a doctor at the University of Chicago to learn whether they could keep Flower, 11, on puberty blockers. (Rodgers and Goldbert, 7/10)

On mental health care —

AP: Judge Holds Washington State In Contempt For Not Providing Services To Mentally Ill People In Jails

A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. In her order released late Friday, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman said the Washington Department of Social and Health Services has been violating the constitutional rights of these people since 2015 due to a “lack of foresight, creativity, planning and timely response to a crisis of its own making.” (Bellisle, 7/8)

North Carolina Health News: Few Treatment Resources Force Kids Into NC's Troubled Child Welfare System

In March 2022, John called the police to his home in Mecklenburg County because his 16-year-old son Paul was experiencing a violent behavioral health episode. John and his wife began fostering Paul and his two younger siblings when Paul was 12 and later adopted all three children. John said child welfare services had been involved in Paul’s life from a young age, and the boy had several behavioral health diagnoses, including ADHD, a disruptive behavior disorder and an attachment disorder. A child with an attachment disorder struggles to form healthy relationships, and they can have trouble regulating their emotions. (Knopf, 7/10)

Billings Gazette: Mentally Ill Patients Fill ER's As Psychiatric Services Drop

Hospitals across the country are stretched beyond capacity caring for more patients with mental illness than ever before. The ongoing closure of crisis services has left many people without access to therapeutic support, making emergency departments (ED) their first point of contact during a mental health crisis. EDs are designed to treat physical traumas and are ill-equipped to provide regular care for people with mental illnesses. The resulting overflow of patients creates a potentially dangerous environment for both patients and staff. (Schabacker, 7/7)

Columbus Dispatch: Mental Health Training For High School Coaches Signed Into State Law

Words that Matt Triplet had waited more than two years to hear finally met his ears shortly after 11 a.m. last Friday. “I think you got a law passed, my friend,” Triplet was told by Eric Weldele, a lobbyist from Columbus-based Capitol Partners. The DeSales boys lacrosse coach’s two-year crusade to mandate mental health training for high school coaches was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine as part of the state budget, turning what started as House Bill 492 into the first such law in the nation. (Purpura, 7/7)

In other health news from across the U.S. —