Florida Reports 2 More Cases Of Malaria, Bringing Total To 6

NBC News reports on the newest locally acquired Florida cases and the presenting symptoms of those who have contracted malaria. Also in the news: Legionnaires' disease, Cyclospora, the heat wave, PFAS, and more.

NBC News: More Malaria Cases Arise In Florida: Doctor Describes Symptoms

Florida health officials reported two additional cases of malaria on Thursday. Both were identified last week and neither was linked to travel outside the country. That brings the total number of locally acquired malaria infections in the U.S. to seven since May. All but one case has been in Sarasota County, Florida. The other case, which was not connected to the Florida ones, was a Texas man who was working for the National Guard along the Rio Grande. (Bendix, 7/8)

On Legionnaires' disease, Cyclospora, and blastomyces —

Houston Chronicle: Legionnaires’ Disease Sickens 4 At Fulshear 55-Plus Community

A Fulshear community clubhouse has been closed after confirmed cases of legionellosis, most commonly called “Legionnaires' disease,” sickened at least four members. The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services said one person who had legionellosis died, but the department did not confirm the cause of death. (Goodman, 7/7)

Houston Chronicle: What Is A Cyclospora Infection? Houston Area Sees Rise In New Cases

Harris and Fort Bend counties have received reports of an increased number of Cyclospora infections in the region, according statements from health officials sent Friday evening. Harris County Public Health and Fort Bend County Health and Human Services are urging residents to take proper precautions this summer while preparing food containing fresh vegetables and fruit, cooking and spending time outdoors. (Breen, 7/8)

Fox News: Wisconsin Woman Dead After Contracting Rare Fungus Found In Soil

A Wisconsin woman's death from an unusual fungus left her loving family reeling. Now, the family of Sonya Cruz from Ketnosha, Wisconsin, is warning others about blastomyces- a rare fungus that when disturbed releases spores into the air that can cause severe illness and death. The fungus can be found in soil, especially in moist and wooded areas. (Rumpf-Whitten, 7/8)

On the heat wave and air pollution —

The New York Times: The Southwest Bakes With More Heat On The Way

As the heat engulfed Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday afternoon, six people, part of a new mutual aid group they call Gator-Aid, were dropping seven-pound bags of Reddy Ice on the hot sidewalks and loading coolers with hundreds of bottles of water and Gatorade. Every Sunday for the past month, the group has been bringing beverages to downtown Tucson and distributing them to those in need, they said. (Washington, Betts and Moya, 7/9)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Heat Led To Air Pollution From Oil And Gas Machinery Failures

The unrelenting heat that gripped Texas in June was responsible for the release of hundreds of tons of air pollutants, including an estimated 5,733 pounds of propane and propylene from a Pasadena plant, as facilities in the oil and gas industry struggled to keep their equipment running properly. (Ward, 7/7)

On PFAS and lead contamination —

KFF Health News: Proposed PFAS Rule Would Cost Companies Estimated $1B; Lacks Limits And Cleanup Requirement

A proposed federal rule calls for forcing companies to disclose whether their products contain toxic “forever” chemicals, the government’s first attempt at cataloging the pervasiveness of PFAS across the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency rule would require manufacturers to report many products that contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They’re a family of chemicals that don’t degrade in nature and have been linked to cancer, birth defects, and hormone irregularities. (Scaturro, 7/10)

AP: Decades After The Dangers Of Lead Became Clear, Some Cities Are Leaving Lead Pipe In The Ground

Around the country, utilities have been leaving lead pipe in the ground even when it is easiest to remove during water main work. Worse, they have been removing sections, disturbing the pipe and leaving the rest, which can spike lead levels, causing harm that will last a lifetime, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. (Phillis, 7/9)

The Wall Street Journal: America Is Wrapped In Miles Of Toxic Lead Cables

AT&T, Verizon and other telecom giants have left behind a sprawling network of cables covered in toxic lead that stretches across the U.S., under the water, in the soil and on poles overhead, a Wall Street Journal investigation found. As the lead degrades, it is ending up in places where Americans live, work and play. The lead can be found on the banks of the Mississippi River in Louisiana, the Detroit River in Michigan, the Willamette River in Oregon and the Passaic River in New Jersey, according to the Journal’s tests of samples from nearly 130 underwater-cable sites, conducted by several independent laboratories. The metal has tainted the soil at a popular fishing spot in New Iberia, La., at a playground in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and in front of a school in suburban New Jersey. (Pulliam, Ramachandran, West, Jones and Gryta, 7/9)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription