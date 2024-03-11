Oregon Governor Will Sign Bill To Reverse Decriminalization Of Drug Use
Three years after adopting the most liberal drug laws in the nation, a new Oregon bill would reintroduce criminal penalties for drug use, while also allowing officials some latitude in pushing for treatment or jail for offenders. Other regional public health news is reported from Maryland, California, Colorado, and Texas.
Reuters:
Oregon Governor To Sign Bill Recriminalizing Drug Use
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Friday vowed to sign into law a bill that recriminalizes drug use, more than three years after voters approved the most liberal drug law in the country, one that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs. "I intend to sign House Bill 4002 and the related prevention and treatment investments within the next 30 days," Kotek, a Democrat, said in a statement. (Trotta, 3/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Senate Passes Bill Allowing Undocumented Immigrants To Purchase Health Insurance
After shelving the policy last year, the Maryland Senate passed legislation Friday that would allow undocumented residents to apply to purchase health insurance through the state. “This is about reducing [the] cost for all of us,” Senate Budget and Taxation Vice Chair Jim Rosapepe, a Democrat who represents portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, said while explaining his vote. “All of us.” (Gaskill, 3/8)
KFF Health News:
California Attorney General Boosts Bill Banning Medical Debt From Credit Reports
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that he is throwing his weight behind legislation to bar medical debt from showing up on consumer credit reports, a Democratic-led effort to offer protection to patients squeezed by health care bills. Bonta is a sponsor of Sen. Monique Limón’s bill, which seeks to block health care providers, as well as any contracted collection agency, from sharing a patient’s medical debt with credit reporting agencies. (Castle Work, 3/11)
The Colorado Sun:
Why Colorado's Health Department Wants To Help With Your Taxes
With tax time upon us, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has an unusual offer: It wants to help. But why would an agency better known for vaccination campaigns and pollution regulations be interested in providing tax support? The answer lies in a 4-year-old CDPHE program intended to improve families’ economic mobility as a way of improving community health. (Ingold, 3/11)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Infants From Same Neighborhood Diagnosed With Botulism
Two newborns living with their families in the same West Texas neighborhood were earlier this year diagnosed with botulism, a rare — and in some cases, fatal — illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves. (Ramos, 3/11)