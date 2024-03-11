Viewpoints: Insurance Companies Can Drop Patients Whenever; Choosing Between Doctor Vs. Urgent Care
Editorial writers examine insurance companies, urgent care, covid, and disabilities in academia.
The Washington Post:
How Your In-Network Health Coverage Can Vanish Before You Know It
Sarah Feldman, 35, received the first ominous letters from Mount Sinai Medical last November. The New York hospital system warned that it was having trouble negotiating a pricing agreement with UnitedHealthcare, which includes Oxford Health Plans, Feldman’s insurer. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 3/11)
USA Today:
Yes, Urgent Care Is Convenient. But Seeing Your Doctor May Save Your Life.
When Americans feel sick, they often face a choice: Try to make a doctor's appointment − and potentially wait days or weeks − or head to the closest urgent care or retail clinic to see a provider right away. (Dr. Andrea Klemes, 3/11)
The New York Times:
A Doctor Approaches Covid Differently, Four Years After The Pandemic Began
Walking through the intensive care unit is often a lesson in how much there is to fear. Just a few years ago, I walked through these halls thinking constantly of Covid, afraid that I would contract the virus in a patient room or in a conversation with a colleague. (Daniela J. Lamas, 3/10)
Bloomberg:
Sex Differences Could Be Key To Treating Long Covid — And So Much Else
Among the many mysteries about long Covid, one of the most vexing has been why women seem to experience the condition more often and more severely than men. Now, scientists are starting to think hormones — and the different ways they affect women and men — could be part of the puzzle. (Lisa Jarvis, 3/7)
Stat:
How To Bring More Disabled Researchers Into Academia
Despite being the largest minority in the nation, disabled people like us have been structurally and institutionally obstructed from entering research-dominated fields. When they do manage to break through, they are seldom given the support and accommodations needed to sustain employment and thrive in their professional lives. (Elizabeth Weaver II and Kiana Jackson, 3/11)