In Chronic Pain, This Teenager ‘Could Barely Do Anything.’ Insurer Wouldn’t Cover Surgery.

When Preston Nafz was 12, he asked his dad for permission to play lacrosse.

“First practice, he came back, he said, ‘Dad, I love it,’” recalled his father, Lothar Nafz, of Hoover, Alabama. “He lives for lacrosse.”

But years of youth sports took a toll on Preston’s body. By the time the teenager limped off the field during a lacrosse tournament last year, the pain in his left hip had become so intense that he had trouble with simple activities, such as getting out of a car or turning over in bed. Months of physical therapy and anti-inflammatory drugs didn’t help.

Not only did he have to give up sports, but “I could barely do anything,” said Preston, now 17.

The Medical Procedure

A doctor recommended Preston undergo a procedure called a sports hernia repair to mend damaged tissue in his pelvis, believed to be causing his pain.

The sports medicine clinic treating Preston told Lothar that the procedure had no medical billing code — an identifier that providers use to charge insurers and other payers. It likely would be a struggle to persuade their insurer to cover it, Lothar was told, which is why he needed to pay upfront.

With his son suffering, Lothar said, the surgery “needed to be done.” He paid more than $7,000 to the clinic and the surgery center with a personal credit card and a medical credit card with a zero-interest rate.

Preston underwent surgery in November, and his father filed a claim with their insurer, hoping for a full reimbursement. It didn’t come.

The Final Bill

$7,105, which broke down as $480 for anesthesia, a $625 facility fee, and $6,000 for the surgery.

The Billing Problem: No CPT Code

Before the surgery, Lothar said, he called Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and was encouraged to learn that his policy typically covers most medical, non-cosmetic procedures.

But during follow-up phone calls, he said, insurance representatives were “deflecting, trying to wiggle out.” He said he called several times, getting a denial just before the surgery.

Lothar said he trusted his son’s doctor, who showed him research indicating the surgery works. The clinic, Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, has a good reputation in Alabama, he said.

Other medical providers not involved in the case called the surgery a legitimate treatment.

A sports hernia — also known as an “athletic pubalgia” — is a catchall phrase to describe pain that athletes may experience in the lower groin or upper thigh area, said David Geier, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

“There’s a number of underlying things that can cause it,” Geier said. Because of that, there isn’t “one accepted surgery for that problem. That’s why I suspect there’s not a uniform CPT.”

CPT stands for “Current Procedural Terminology” and refers to the numerical or alphanumeric codes for procedures and services performed in a clinical or outpatient setting. There’s a CPT code for a rapid strep test, for example, and different codes for various X-rays.

The lack of a CPT code can cause reimbursement headaches, since insurers determine how much to pay based on the CPT codes providers use on claims forms.

More than 10,000 CPT codes exist. Several hundred are added each year by a special committee of the American Medical Association, explained Leonta Williams, director of education at AAPC, previously known as the American Academy of Professional Coders.

Codes are more likely to be proposed if the procedure in question is highly utilized, she said.

Not many orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. perform sports hernia repairs, Geier said. He said some insurers consider the surgery experimental.

Preston said his pain improved since his surgery, though recovery was much longer and more painful than he expected.

By the end of April, Lothar said, he’d finished paying off the surgery.

The Resolution: A billing statement from the surgery center shows that the CPT code assigned to Preston’s sports hernia repair was “27299,” which stands for “a pelvis or hip joint procedure that does not have a specific code.”

After submitting more documentation to appeal the insurance denial, Lothar received a check from the insurer for $620.26. Blue Cross and Blue Shield didn’t say how it came up with that number or which costs it was reimbursing.

Lothar said he has continued to receive confusing messages from the insurer about his claim.

Both the insurer and the sports medicine clinic declined to comment.

Preston with his father, Lothar Nafz, at their home near Birmingham, Alabama. (Charity Rachelle for KFF Health News)

The Takeaway

Before you undergo a medical procedure, try to check whether your insurer will cover the cost and confirm it has a billing code.

Williams of the AAPC suggests asking your insurer: “Do you reimburse this code? What types of services fall under this code? What is the likelihood of this being reimbursed?”

Persuading an insurer to pay for care that doesn’t have its own billing code is difficult but not impossible, Williams said. Your doctor can bill insurance using an “unlisted code” along with documentation explaining what procedure was performed.

“Anytime you’re dealing with an unlisted code, there’s additional work needed to explain what service was rendered and why it was needed,” she said.

Some patients undergoing procedures without CPT codes may be asked to pay upfront. You can also offer a partial upfront payment, which may motivate your provider to team up to get insurance to pay.

Bill of the Month is a crowdsourced investigation by KFF Health News and The Washington Post’s Well+Being that dissects and explains medical bills. Since 2018, this series has helped many patients and readers get their medical bills reduced, and it has been cited in statehouses, the U.S. Capitol, and at the White House. Do you have a confusing or outrageous medical bill you want to share? Tell us about it!