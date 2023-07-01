Donate
Journalists Discuss Floridians Being Dropped From Medicaid and Tips for Telemedicine Visits
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed the state’s Medicaid disenrollments and homeless Affordable Care Act enrollees on WLRN’s “The Florida Roundup” on June 23.

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed telemedicine and making the most of your visit on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on June 19.

