Journalists Discuss Floridians Being Dropped From Medicaid and Tips for Telemedicine Visits

KFF Health News Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed the state’s Medicaid disenrollments and homeless Affordable Care Act enrollees on WLRN’s “The Florida Roundup” on June 23.
- Click here to hear Chang on “The Florida Roundup”
- Read Chang’s “Fraudsters Are Duping Homeless People Into Signing Up for ACA Plans They Can’t Afford“
KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed telemedicine and making the most of your visit on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on June 19.