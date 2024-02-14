For the Love of Health Care and Health Policy

Nothing melts our hearts like a health policy valentine. Readers made us swoon this season, writing poetic lines about prescription drug pricing, medical debt, primary care shortages, and more.

Here are some of our favorites, starting with the grand prize winner and first runner-up, whose entries were each turned into a cartoon by staff illustrator Oona Tempest.

1st Place (Illustration: Oona Tempest/KFF Health News; poem: Jennifer Reck) Darling, this Valentine’s Day,

let’s grab our passports

and fly away to someplace,

where the same drugs cost a fraction

of what they do in the States. — Jennifer Reck

Runner-Up (Illustration: Oona Tempest/KFF Health News; poem: Sunshine Moore Anger) I saw the doctor for a check,

I had a lump in my right breast.

Two weeks for the answer.

It wasn’t cancer.

So instead of death, I’m in debt.



— Sunshine Moore Anger

Other Newsroom Favorites

I was lost in the sadness

and shock of you leaving,

Tore my eyes away

from my Morning Briefing



How could you leave us,

Why would you stray?

When you are loved so dearly by the ACA?

But I realized too late,

’Twas not to be,

My primary care no longer loved me

– Zac Aulson

Parental love is beautiful

And guess what makes it stronger

A paid parental leave policy

To stay with baby longer

– Andrea Ferguson

The paperwork flirts with my affections,

A dance of denials, full of rejections.

My heart yearns for you, my sweet medication, but insurance insists on prior authorization.

– Sally Nix

My love for you, darling, is blinding

Like a clinical trial pre-findings

But I fear we shall part

And I’ll lose my heart

Because of Medicaid unwinding!

– Kara Gavin