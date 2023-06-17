Donate
Journalists Cover Air Quality, Tick Risks, and … Brazilian Butt Lifts?
Journalists Cover Air Quality, Tick Risks, and … Brazilian Butt Lifts?

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed health concerns from hazardous air quality on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on June 8. And on May 29, she dug into the number of tick-borne disease cases on the rise in the U.S.

KFF Health News Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed the draw and dangers of Brazilian butt lifts in Miami on Al Jazeera’s “Fault Lines” on June 7.

