Journalists Delve Into Insulin Costs and Prior Authorization Policy

KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed California’s contract with Civica to make lower-cost insulin on KQED’s “Forum” on March 23. She also discussed California’s potential plan to use Medicaid funding to cover up to six months of rent for low-income enrollees on KCBS’ “State of California” on March 22.
- Click here to hear Hart on “Forum”
- Read Hart’s “California Picks Generic Drug Company Civica to Produce Low-Cost Insulin”
- Click here to hear Hart on “State of California”
- Read Hart’s “Prescription for Housing? California Wants Medicaid to Cover 6 Months of Rent”
KHN South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser discussed prior authorization on WNHN’s “The Attitude With Arnie Arnesen” on March 21.
- Click here to hear Sausser on “The Attitude With Arnie Arnesen”
- Read Sausser’s “Feds Move to Rein In Prior Authorization, a System That Harms and Frustrates Patients”
KHN Montana legislative fellow Keely Larson discussed Montana’s vaccine exemption legislation on the Montana Free Press’ “The Session” on March 20.
- Click here to hear Larson on “The Session”
- Read Larson’s “Montana Considers New Wave of Legislation to Loosen Vaccination Rules”
KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed insulin costs on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” on March 18.
- Click here to hear Sable-Smith on “Weekend Edition Saturday”
- Read Sable-Smith’s “Eli Lilly Slashed Insulin Prices. This Starts a Race to the Bottom” and “Armed With Hashtags, These Activists Made Insulin Prices a Presidential Talking Point”