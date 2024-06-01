Journalists Talk Cost of Weight Loss Drugs and Lack of Obesity Doctors to Manage Their Use

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed weight loss drugs on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on May 29.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, discussed whether enough doctors are trained in obesity medicine on CBS News’ “CBS Morning News” on May 29.

She also discussed the third confirmed case of bird flu in the United States — the first with respiratory symptoms — on “CBS Mornings” on May 31.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Noam N. Levey discussed how cancer patients face high medical debt on KCBS on May 28.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the drop in applications to medical residency programs in Georgia on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 24.