Journalists Discuss Abortion Lawsuits and the Pros and Cons of Health Care Sharing Plans
KFF Health News senior correspondent Sarah Varney discussed the lawsuit to block the “abortion trafficking” law in Idaho on KUOW’s “Soundside” on July 13.

And on PBS NewsHour on July 20, Varney discussed a lawsuit filed by women in Texas claiming the state’s abortion restrictions put their lives in jeopardy.

KFF Health News senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed health care sharing plans on “PBS News Weekend” on July 9.

