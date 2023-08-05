Donate
Journalists Zero In on Opioid Settlement Cash, Congress, and the Medicaid Unwinding
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the spending of opioid settlement money with NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Aug. 2. The PBS NewsHour also featured Pattani on July 31 and Aug. 1 as it reported on how the debate around the spending is playing out in North Carolina and Ohio.

KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, discussed congressional health spending deadlines on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Aug. 1 and Medicaid disenrollment on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Aug. 2.

