Watch: Payback for the Opioid Crisis: How Did the Sackler Family Skirt Liability?

This week, a federal appeals court ruling concerning opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma spared its owner, the Sackler family, from further civil litigation in exchange for a $6 billion settlement.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani appeared on PBS NewsHour to discuss the ruling and her reporting into the ongoing distribution of more than $54 billion in opioid settlement funds.

Pattani also participated in a May 9 panel discussion on “Spotlight PA” investigating how Pennsylvania might spend the $1 billion it’s receiving through the opioid settlement.