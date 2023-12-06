Watch: The Long-Term Care Crisis: Why Few Can Afford to Grow Old in America

For many in America, especially people in the middle class, old age is a daily struggle to keep up with basic activities. For some, the trials of dementia add to the emotional and financial burden for loved ones and caregivers. Long-term care options — assisted living, home care, or full-time family care — are costly, complex, and often inadequate.

Jordan Rau, KFF Health News senior correspondent, moderated a Zoom event Dec. 5 about “Dying Broke,” an investigative project undertaken with The New York Times and Times reporter Reed Abelson about America’s long-term care crisis. Panelists shared their lived experiences of caregiving.

The event was hosted by KFF Health News and the John A. Hartford Foundation.