California Official Comes out of Retirement To Lead Troubled Mental Health Commission

Veteran California public servant Will Lightbourne has stepped in as interim executive director of the state’s mental health commission after its previous executive director resigned following conflict of interest allegations.

Lightbourne served as head of the state’s Department of Social Services for seven years before retiring in 2018 and had already returned to service once, as interim head of the Department of Health Care Services at the height of the covid-19 pandemic. On Nov. 4, he was tapped to lead the state’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission after executive director Toby Ewing announced he would step down.

Documents obtained by KFF Health News showed that Ewing took a trip to the U.K. funded by Kooth, a London-based company that the state contracted to build a youth mental health app. At the same time, he was working to protect Kooth’s $271 million contract.

During a public hearing the day he announced his resignation, advocates for mental health services accused the commission of favoring the interests of corporations over those of the people it is supposed to serve.

Lightbourne, 75, is now leading the commission, an independent body charged with ensuring that funds from a millionaires tax are used appropriately by counties for mental health services. He said he’ll focus on making the commission as open as possible, as a nationwide search for the next executive director begins.

He comes to the mental health commission at a moment of change. With the passage of the Behavioral Health Services Act last year and its approval by voters this year as part of Proposition 1, the commission will be integrating 11 new members starting in January. And in July 2026, it will stop overseeing county funds for mental health innovation and will instead get its own bucket of up to $20 million a year to spend on innovation. Conversations are already underway about how to spend the funds.

Lightbourne directed social service agencies in Santa Clara, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz counties before being named director of the state social services department, where he launched an effort to move more foster children out of institutions and into family-based settings.

Lightbourne spoke to KFF Health News correspondent Molly Castle Work about his goals for state mental health services. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: You already came out of retirement once, to lead DHCS during the pandemic. How were you convinced to take this job?

A: Back when I was at DHCS, quite a bit of what is now the sort of health reconceptualization in California happened.

There’s a point where you feel a sense of paternal relationship for a lot of the initiatives. What the commission does in terms of the detailed finish work is really going to be important for this thing to work.

Q: Executive Director Toby Ewing resigned amid accusations of favoritism with the contracts. How can the public have faith that this won’t happen again?

A: I want to be very careful now, because the way you phrase the question implies that I accept the proposition, and I have no way of knowing. What I’ve always said in any setting that I’ve been in is always deal the cards face up. Just be transparent. Be open. When possible, use competitive processes.

There’s the famous three intersecting points of contracting: You can have speed, you can have quality, you can have a good price. Pick two. You can’t have three. And you know, my instinct is always to be a little bit more skeptical of urgency. I mean, there are huge human needs out there that we want to solve, but to say everything should go by the wayside because things have to happen yesterday — let’s take a beat.

Q: As the interim executive director, are there guardrails that you think need to be in place to ensure that taxpayer money is being spent wisely?

A: I don’t know that there’s anything that I am particularly worried about, but I think it’s my role to help the commission as it transitions into Prop 1, into BHSA, and into a permanent executive director — just make sure that they’ve got all the procedures that they think they need — and that we build a culture where we are sure that they are able to fully see things coming in front of them.

It’s going to be interesting that come January we’re going to add 11 commissioners. It’s a huge jump. And doing it in a way that everybody stays engaged — I don’t have an answer yet.

The value-add of this organization is that it’s got a commission of pretty damn committed people who take it very seriously and bring a lot of skill to it. And you wouldn’t want to see that lost.

Q: Our country has seen the mental health crisis spike over the past few years. Are there specific areas you want to focus on?

A: I always want to be a little careful about having one more bright idea. There is definitely initiative fatigue on the ground. People have got that glazed look. So if there are things that the commission can do to bring more resources, more players, more solutions that help, then that’s great. I just don’t want us to be piling on new ideas.

Some of the things the commission has already invested in, and I’m trying to get more familiar with this, like the early psychosis interventions — that could be a real game changer as I understand it.

Q: How do you think funding for mental health initiatives should be prioritized?

A: Certainly the old notion of full-service partnerships is important. It means whatever takes — put a team together, wrap it around the person, address their core needs, like housing.

Don’t think that with somebody sleeping under the bus shelter that you can address their needs while they’re still sitting there, you know? Move them into a setting where they can feel safe, they have dignity, they have their personal human needs met, and also whatever therapeutic needs or medication needs or medically assisted treatment needs.

Q: What are you most looking forward to in this role?

A: Because of where I’ve been previously, I think there are some obvious connections to make. We don’t want to subordinate the commission to the other systems. It’s got to have its own thing. But just knowing who to dance with can be helpful.

This article was produced by KFF Health News, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.