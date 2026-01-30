Donate
Priced Out

America’s Health Insurance Crisis

Skyrocketing health care costs and insurance premiums combined with congressional inaction have forced a perilous decision upon many people: Pay higher prices for health insurance or go uncovered. KFF Health News is telling their stories.

Featured Stories

As Insurance Prices Rise, Families Puzzle Over Options

January 16, 2026

Millions of middle-class Americans who have Affordable Care Act marketplace plans are facing soaring premium payments in 2026. Some people are contemplating big life changes to deal with new rates that kicked in on Jan. 1.

Millions of Americans Are Expected To Drop Their Affordable Care Act Plans. They’re Looking for a Plan B.

January 12, 2026

An estimated 4.8 million people are expected to go without health coverage because Congress did not extend enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act plans. But even without a health plan, people will need medical care in 2026. Many of them have been thinking through their plan B to maintain their health.

On the Hook for Uninsured Residents, Counties Now Wonder How They’ll Pay

January 6, 2026

Millions of people gained health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, reducing pressure on counties in states that fund care for the uninsured. With federal policies expected to reverse that trend, county officials wonder how they will fill the gap — and who will pay for it.

More From the Project

Worried About Health Insurance Costs? There May Be Cheaper Options — But With Trade-Offs

December 18, 2025

As the clock ticks down on the 2026 Obamacare open enrollment season, frustrated consumers may have to make sacrifices on coverage to get a price they can stomach. But cheaper alternatives come with risks.

Orange stethoscope forming a dollar sign on blue background.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act Complicates State Health Care Affordability Efforts

December 16, 2025

The federal budget bill President Donald Trump signed into law in July is creating uncertainty for states trying to rein in health care spending. In California, a lawsuit by the hospital industry challenging state spending caps cites the law, which will slash Medicaid spending, as one of many financial pressures.

A photo of a doctor filling out a form.

Sticker Shock: Obamacare Customers Confront Premium Spikes as Congress Dithers

December 12, 2025

With subsidies that give consumers extra help paying their health insurance premiums set to expire, lawmakers are again debating the Affordable Care Act. The difference this time: It’s happening in the middle of ACA open enrollment.

A laptop screen shows Idaho's Affordable Care Act marketplace website, with "Open Enrollment Ends December 15" in all-cap tyoe.

Health Care Consolidation and Rising Costs Happen, but Obamacare Is Not the Key Culprit

December 11, 2025

The debate over expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits has given Republicans room to resurface old criticisms — such as blaming the ACA for mergers and consolidation within the health care industry.

A close-up image of a black stethoscope wrapped around a stack of U.S. dollar bills.

Trump’s Idea for Health Accounts Has Been Tried. Millions of Patients Have Ended Up in Debt.

December 9, 2025

Republican calls to give Americans cash instead of health insurance subsidies double down on a decades-old strategy of moving people into high-deductible plans with health savings accounts.

A photo of a stethoscope against a green background. It is resting on top of a stack of $100 bills.

Out-of-Pocket Pain From High-Deductible Plans Means Skimping on Care

December 9, 2025

High-deductible health insurance plans are increasingly common, and many more enrollees will likely need to choose such plans for the coming year. For those with chronic conditions like diabetes, the gamble can mean compromised care and long-term consequences.

A mother and father sit on the floor in a well-lit room with their two young children in their laps for a studio portrait.

Health Savings Accounts, Backed by GOP, Cover Fancy Saunas but Not Insurance Premiums

December 5, 2025

Health savings accounts can be used to cover medical expenses, tax-free. But while wealthier Americans are using them to pay for gym equipment, cedar ice baths, and hemlock saunas, poorer Americans can’t use them to pay their skyrocketing health insurance premiums.

A photo of Sen. Cassidy walking as reporters flank him on both sides.

After Shutdown, Federal Employees Face New Uncertainty: Affording Health Insurance

November 26, 2025

Average premium payments in the federal government’s insurance program for its employees are set to jump more than 12% next year, on top of a 13.5% hike in 2025. The two-year increase is higher than many private employers and their workers are experiencing.

A senior man and woman seated in a room with several framed images behind them

As Health Companies Get Bigger, So Do the Bills. It’s Unclear if Trump’s Team Will Intervene.

November 10, 2025

As health systems, doctor groups, and insurers merge into ever-bigger giants, patient care gets more expensive. Yet the Trump administration has sent mixed signals about its willingness to intervene — and shown some disdain for Biden officials’ more aggressive approach.

An illustration shows two businessmen shaking hands. Each stands on an arrow pointing upward, meeting in the middle.

Shutdown Has Highlighted Washington’s Retreat From Big Ideas on Health Care

November 10, 2025

As voters feel financial pressure from runaway health care costs and crave innovations that would provide relief, the standoff in Congress has been firmly rooted in the status quo — keeping an existing provision of the Affordable Care Act alive.

Farmers, Barbers, and GOP Lawmakers Grapple With the Fate of ACA Tax Credits

November 6, 2025

Small-business owners and their employees, who make up nearly half of the Obamacare marketplace, are worried about their health care and their livelihoods as insurance prices surge. Republicans, who have long opposed Obamacare, are at odds over how to respond to upset from one of their party’s most loyal constituencies.

A photo of a man at an orchard picking persimmons from a tree.

Congressional Stalemate Creates Chaos for Obamacare Shoppers

November 4, 2025

This year, Affordable Care Act marketplace consumers will need to be more informed than ever to navigate their health coverage choices.

A photo of HealthCare.gov's website. A pop-up form reads, "Get covered for 2026. Start here."

A Ticking Clock: How States Are Preparing for a Last-Minute Obamacare Deal

October 28, 2025

Even if Congress strikes a deal soon to extend more generous Affordable Care Act subsidies, the prices and types of ACA plans available could change dramatically. Unprecedented uncertainty and upheaval could cloud this year’s open enrollment season, which begins in most states on Saturday.

A photo of HealthCare.gov.

GOP Talking Point Holds ACA Is Haunted by ‘Phantom’ Enrollees, but the Devil’s in the Data

October 24, 2025

Enhanced Affordable Care Act marketplace subsidies have emerged as a flash point in the congressional standoff over the federal government shutdown. Republicans point to what they characterize as increasing amounts of fraud as a reason to hold up the subsidies. But there are two sides to the story.

A photo of a phone screen showing the HealthCare.gov website.

Why Democrats Are Casting the Government Shutdown as a Health Care Showdown

October 6, 2025

Democrats are pressuring Republicans to extend billions of dollars in federal tax credits that have dramatically lowered premiums and contributed to record-low rates of uninsured Americans. It’s a chance to talk about a winning issue — and maybe regain support from working-class voters.

A photo of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer holding a news conference.

Team Trump’s Answer to Ballooning Obamacare Premiums: Less Generous Coverage

September 17, 2025

Tens of millions of people face sticker shock enrolling in Affordable Care Act insurance for 2026. To save money, the Trump administration wants them to consider less generous coverage.

A photo of an older couple seated at a table. A man in the foreground is seen from behind. His shirt reads, "Obamacare. Enroll now."

Projected Surge in Uninsured Will Strain Local Health Systems

September 17, 2025

In South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, many people go without health insurance, and the health system struggles as a result. Similar communities dot the nation, and more could face such difficulties under President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending law.

A photo of a doctor sitting by an exam chair in her office.

Insurers and Customers Brace for Double Whammy to Obamacare Premiums

July 18, 2025

Consumers face both rising premiums and falling subsidies next year in Obamacare plans, with insurers seeking increases to cover not only rising costs but also some policy changes advanced by President Donald Trump and the GOP.

A photo of two laptops with the HealthCare.gov website open.

In a First, Trump and GOP-Led Congress Prepare To Swell Ranks of US Uninsured

June 30, 2025

Fewer Americans will likely have health insurance, compromising their physical and financial health, as the Trump administration and GOP-controlled Congress weigh major changes to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. “The effects could be catastrophic,” one policy analyst predicts.

A portrait of a man outdoors, leaning his back against a tree trunk.

The Price You Pay for an Obamacare Plan Could Surge Next Year

June 17, 2025

An estimated 4 million Americans will lose health insurance over the next decade if Congress doesn’t extend enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage, which expire at the end of the year. Florida and Texas would see the biggest losses, in part because they have not expanded Medicaid eligibility.

A woman in a blue tshirt with dark hair and red lipstick smiles at the camera. She is seated in front of a blue door