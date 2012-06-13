What is KFF Health News?

KFF Health News is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works.

KFF Health News is an editorially independent program of KFF, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF President and CEO Drew Altman wrote this message about KFF Health News when we launched in 2009.

Are you Kaiser Permanente?

No. KFF Health News is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. Looking for Kaiser Permanente? Click here: www.kaiserpermanente.org

I need help with my medical care. Can you help?

No. We are journalists who write about health care and are not affiliated with any commercial health plans or doctors.

What type of stories does KFF Health News publish?

KFF Health News publishes both in-depth features and news and shorter articles on developments in the health care system and on national and local health care initiatives and issues. In addition, the KFF Health News Morning Briefing is a daily summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations.

Is KFF Health News content really free to use?

Yes! As a nonprofit news service, KFF Health News is uniquely positioned to allow other media outlets and other organizations to use its content and reprint stories, free of charge. For more information, visit this page.

Can I republish all your stories?

Mostly, yes. For more information, visit this page.

How can I partner with KFF Health News?

If you are a news organization interested in a partnership with KFF Health News, please contact us, Attn: Mary Agnes Carey.

How do I sign up for, update, or cancel email alerts?

Visit the email alert sign-up page. Please note: We do not sell, share, or rent our email list.

Do you have more secure ways to contact KFF Health News with tips or confidential information?

Check out this page for the ways to contact us that offer more privacy than typical communications channels. Keep in mind that no system is 100% secure.

How can I submit story ideas?

We look forward to hearing from readers. Please submit story ideas, questions or comments through the Contact Us form.

I am a freelance journalist, how can I submit story pitches?

We welcome freelance ideas from professional journalists if they are about health care politics and policy. Please contact us.

How is KFF Health News related to KFF?

KFF Health News is an editorially independent program of KFF, a nonprofit private operating foundation, based in San Francisco, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves in the role of publisher of KFF Health News and provides primary financial support for KFF Health News. All editorial decisions are made by KFF Health News’ editors, headed by Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief.

How can I contact KFF?

Please direct all inquiries to KFF’s contact page.

How do I find back issues of the KFF Health News Morning Briefing?

An index of back issues can be found on this page: http://kffhealthnews.org/morning-briefing/