KFF Health News Awards and Honors

KFF Health News, formerly known as Kaiser Health News (KHN), has been recognized repeatedly by our peers in journalism with an increasing number of awards honoring our reports on the American health care system.
2021
National Press Club
- Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award: Lost on the Frontline (jointly produced with The Guardian)
Online Journalism Awards
- University of Florida Award in Investigative Data Journalism, Large Newsroom: Underfunded and Under Threat (jointly produced with The Associated Press)
The Radio Television Digital News Association
- National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Searching For Safety: Where Children Hide When Gunfire Is All Too Common
- Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Podcast, Region 5 Large Market Radio: Where It Hurts – Season 1: No Mercy (jointly produced with St. Louis Public Radio)
National Association of Black Journalists’ Salute to Excellence Awards
- Radio, Market 16 and Below, Feature: Searching For Safety: Where Children Hide When Gunfire Is All Too Common (jointly produced with St. Louis Public Radio and NPR)
News Leaders Association Awards
- Batten Medal for Coverage of the Coronavirus Pandemic: Lost on the Frontline (jointly produced with The Guardian)
World Association of News Publishers North American Digital Media Awards
- Best Journalism Project: Lost On The Frontline (jointly produced with The Guardian)
NIHCM Foundation Awards
- Digital Media: Lost on the Frontline (jointly produced with The Guardian)
AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards
- Science Reporting Gold Award: Hollowed-Out Public Health System Faces More Cuts Amid Virus (part of the Underfunded and Under Threat project jointly produced with The Associated Press)
National Headliner Awards
- Best Blog: Bill of the Month (jointly produced with NPR)
- Online pandemic coverage/project: KFF Health News with The Guardian and the AP
SABEW Best in Business Awards
- Data Journalism, medium division: Millions of Older Americans Live in Counties With No ICU Beds
California News Publisher Association’s Journalism Awards
- Coverage of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Holding California Accountable for its Covid Response
Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards
- Writing: Environment and Natural Disaster Reporting, Large Division: Wildfires’ Toxic Air Leaves Damage Long After the Smoke Clears
- Audio: Health and Science Reporting for COVID, Large Division: COVID Stalks Montana Town Already Saddled With Asbestos Disease
Top of the Rockies Awards
- News Reporting, Single Story: Need a COVID-19 Nurse? That’ll Be $8,000 a Week
- Politics Feature: Not Pandemic-Proof: Insulin Copay Caps Fall Short, Fueling Underground Exchanges
- Beat Reporting, pandemic reporting package by Markian Hawryluk
- Business Feature: American Pot Is The Gold Standard. But Canada Leads The Export Game — For Now
- Health Feature: Push Is On in US to Figure Out South Asians’ High Heart Risks
- Health News: A Colorado Ski Community Planned To Test Everyone For COVID-19
- Mental Health: Namaste Noir: Yoga Co-Op Seeks to Diversify Yoga to Heal Racialized Trauma
- Religion News: Where Mask-Wearing Isn’t Gospel: Colorado Churches Grapple With Reopening
2020
The Gerald Loeb Awards
- Explanatory: Death by 1,000 Clicks: Where Electronic Health Records Went Wrong (jointly produced with Fortune)
- Commentary: “America’s Broken Health Care System” columns
Pulitzer Prizes
- Investigative Journalism, Finalist: “UVA Lawsuits” series
The Goldsmith Awards
- Investigative Reporting, Finalist: “Hidden Harm” series
National Press Club Awards
- Consumer Journalism: “Hidden Harm” series
Edward R. Murrow Awards
- Investigative Reporting: “Hidden Harm” series
SABEW Best in Business Awards
- Government, medium division: “Hidden Harm” series
- Health/Science, medium division: “UVA Lawsuits” series
- International reporting, medium and small divisions: In India’s Burgeoning Pain Market, U.S. Drugmakers Stand to Gain
- Investigative, medium division: “Hidden Harm” series
- Commentary/Opinion, medium division: “America’s Broken Health Care System” columns
National Headliner Awards
- Online Beat Coverage: “No Mercy” series
Sigma Delta Chi Public Service Awards
- Public Service in Online Journalism: “UVA Lawsuits” series
Society for Professional Journalists Awards
- Sunshine Award: “Hidden Harm” series
Editor & Publisher Eppy Awards
- Best Community Service on a Website with less than 1 million unique monthly visitors: “UVA Lawsuits” series
Excellence in Financial Journalism Awards
- Public Service: Death by 1,000 Clicks: Where Electronic Health Records Went Wrong (jointly produced with Fortune)
2019
Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism
- Barlett & Steele Award for Investigative Reporting: “Hidden Harm” series
SABEW Best in Business Awards
- Health/Science, small division: Drug price shenanigans
The Joseph L. Brechner Freedom of Information Awards
- Excellence in reporting about freedom of information, access to government-held information, or the First Amendment: “Hidden Harm” series
National Press Foundation Awards
- The Feddie Reporting Award: “Hidden Harm” series
National Headliner Awards
- Online Beat Coverage: “Treatment Overkill” series
AHCJ Award for Excellence in Health Care Journalism
- Investigative, large division: “Hidden Harm” series
2018
AHCJ Award for Excellence in Health Care Journalism
Business: “Rogue Vaccine“ series
NCDJ Katherine Schneider Medal
- Katherine Schneider Journalism Award for Excellence in Reporting on Disability: Nowhere to Go: Young People With Severe Autism Languish in Hospitals
NIHCM Annual Research and Journalism Award
- Digital Media Award: “The Orphan Drug Machine” series
National Press Club Journalism Awards
- Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award: “The Orphan Drug Machine” series
2017
AHCJ Award for Excellence in Health Care Journalism
- Business: “Liquid Gold” series
National Association of Black Journalists
- Newspaper, speciality, over 150,000: Medicaid Is Balm And Benefit For Victims Of Gun Violence