3 Prisoners Escape 3 Different Hospitals In Same 24-Hour Period
The unrelated incidents happened in Louisiana, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, a man accused of stealing a Virginia ambulance after being taken to the hospital for an earlier car crash has been found and arrested. Also in the news: An adult in Polk County, Florida, has measles.
Becker's Hospital Review:
In 1 Day, 3 Prisoners Launch Escapes From Hospital Campuses
Three prisoners attempted to escape police custody after being treated at hospitals across the country — all within the same 24 hours. The unrelated incidents took place at hospitals in Louisiana, Florida and Pennsylvania. In two cases, police are still searching for the escapees. (Kayser, 2/26)
WJLA:
Man Accused Of Stealing Virginia Ambulance Found, Arrested
The man accused of stealing a Fairfax County ambulance Monday after being taken to the hospital for a crash in a stolen vehicle hours earlier was arrested Friday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Officials arrested Manassas, Virginia man Rickey Lowe, 32, days after he stole and drove off in a hospital ambulance before leaving the vehicle in Annandale and running away. He was found near a Manassas hotel and taken into custody. (Rogers, 2/24)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Health News Florida:
A Polk Adult Has The Measles As The State Advises Doctors About A 'Travel-Related' Case
Florida’s measles outbreak, first identified at a Broward County elementary school 10 days ago, has made its way to Polk County, according to the state Department of Health. One confirmed case of the highly contagious disease was reported by someone 20 to 24 years old in Polk County, the department reported Sunday on its Reportable Diseases Frequency Report. (Mayer, 2/26)
CBS News:
MDH Now Screening Minnesota Newborns For Rare Krabbe Disease
The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Monday that Krabbe disease will now be a part of its Newborn Screening Program. Krabbe disease is an inherited condition that prevents newborns from fully breaking down certain fats, according to MDH. That fat buildup can cause severe neurological problems and possibly death within the first two years of a child's life. (Swanson, 2/26)
The CT Mirror:
CT Owes Nursing Facilities $55M For Staffing Mandates, Officials Said
A disagreement between Connecticut’s chief public health official and the nursing home industry will cost the state tens of millions of dollars, legislators learned last week. (Phaneuf, 2/27)
CBS News:
North Philly Mini Nurse Academy Teaches Kids Vital Skills, Showcases Career Options In Health Care
A group of Black nurses wants children to know about opportunities in the field and is working to pique their interest while they're young. They may not know it now, but for some, it may be a way out. Others may not want to leave, but instead, will stay and try to make their communities better. Either way, seeds are being planted. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Area Black Nurses Association held its second annual Mini Nurse Academy at General George G. Meade School in North Philly. (Lewis, 2/26)
North Carolina Health News:
Minority Health Conference Focuses On Societal Stresses That Harm Marginalized Populations
Food access. Housing. Education. Job security. Climate change. These and other nonmedical factors that shape where people are born, live and work have become known as social determinants of health. And though they are not related to the health care system, they arguably have an even bigger impact on people’s health outcomes, well-being and daily life. (Crumpler, 2/27)