Donate
The Only Hospital in Town

The Only Hospital in Town

Featured articles

These Appalachia Hospitals Made Big Promises to Gain a Monopoly. They’re Failing to Deliver.

September 29, 2023

Ballad Health, the only hospital system across a large swath of Tennessee and Virginia, has fallen short of quality-of-care and charity care obligations — even as it’s sued thousands of patients for unpaid bills.

After Appalachian Hospitals Merged Into a Monopoly, Their ERs Slowed to a Crawl

March 25, 2024

Ballad Health was granted the nation’s largest state-sanctioned hospital monopoly in 2018. Since then, its emergency rooms have become more than three times as slow.

More Articles From the Project

Indiana Hospitals Pull Merger Application After Pushback Over Monopoly Concerns

November 26, 2024

Two Indiana hospital rivals withdrew their application to merge after facing pushback from the Federal Trade Commission and the public.

A photo of a hospital interior.

FTC, Indiana Residents Pressure State To Block Hospital Merger

November 19, 2024

Hundreds of people and the Federal Trade Commission weighed in on a proposed hospital merger in Terre Haute, Indiana, with most arguing that the creation of a monopoly would increase costs and worsen patient care.

A photo of the exterior of Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Tennessee Tries To Rein In Ballad’s Hospital Monopoly After Years of Problems

September 18, 2024

Ballad Health, a 20-hospital system with the nation’s largest state-sanctioned hospital monopoly, serves patients in Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

A photo of the exterior of a Ballad Health hospital

Indiana Weighs Hospital Monopoly as Officials Elsewhere Scrutinize Similar Deals

June 14, 2024

If Indiana officials approve a proposed hospital merger in western Indiana in the coming months, the state will have its first hospital monopoly created by a “Certificate of Public Advantage.” Other such deals have resulted in government reports documenting diminished care in Tennessee and North Carolina.

outdoor signage indicating a nearby hospital building

Tennessee Gives This Hospital Monopoly an A Grade — Even When It Reports Failure

May 29, 2024

Ballad Health, a 20-hospital system in Tennessee and Virginia, benefits from the largest state-sanctioned hospital monopoly in the United States and is the only option for hospital care for a large swath of Appalachia.

A photo of a hospital parking lot and emergency room entrance.

Credits

Reporters

Brett Kelman
Samantha Liss

Producers

Eric Harkleroad
Lydia Zuraw

Editors

John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson
Kytja Weir