The Only Hospital in Town
Indiana Weighs Hospital Monopoly as Officials Elsewhere Scrutinize Similar Deals
If Indiana officials approve a proposed hospital merger in western Indiana in the coming months, the state will have its first hospital monopoly created by a “Certificate of Public Advantage.” Other such deals have resulted in government reports documenting diminished care in Tennessee and North Carolina.
Credits
Reporters
Brett Kelman
Samantha Liss
Producers
Eric Harkleroad
Lydia Zuraw
Editors
John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson
Kytja Weir