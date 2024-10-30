Systemic Sickness
Over the past two decades, Black Americans have continued to suffer a higher mortality rate when compared to whites. Some suggest these health disparities stem from genetics and personal choices. But, as this series shows, behind many of the most pressing problems are federal, state and local government policies that have protected the interests of business and the powerful over the well-being of Black residents.
Featured articles
More from the Project
FDA’s Promised Guidance on Pulse Oximeters Unlikely To End Decades of Racial Bias
For decades, the pulse oximeters used in hospitals, ambulances, and homes have underestimated the oxygen needs of darker-skinned patients. The FDA is preparing guidelines to fix that. But will the new rules go far enough?
Toxic Gas Adds to a Long History of Pollution in Southwest Memphis
People across the nation claim cancer-causing emissions from local sterilizing plants are making them sick. It’s an example of environmental racism, say residents of one predominantly Black area in southwest Memphis, Tennessee, where life expectancy is much shorter than county and state averages.
Related Articles
A Boy’s Bicycling Death Haunts a Black Neighborhood. 35 Years Later, There’s Still No Sidewalk.
John Parker was in first grade when he was struck by a pickup truck driving on Durham’s Cheek Road, which lacks sidewalks to this day. Neighborhoods with no sidewalks, damaged walkways, and roads with high speed limits are concentrated in Black neighborhoods, research finds.
Most Black Hospitals Across the South Closed Long Ago. Their Impact Endures.
Taborian Hospital in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, was established to exclusively admit Black patients during a time when Jim Crow laws barred them from accessing the same health care facilities as white patients. Its closure underscores how hundreds of Black hospitals in the U.S. fell casualty to social progress.
‘I Feel Dismissed’: People Experiencing Colorism Say Health System Fails Them
Colorism — a form of prejudice and discrimination in which lighter skin is favored over darker skin — has been associated with mental health conditions such as depression, low self-esteem, and anxiety. But skin tone often goes unaddressed with therapists and clinical specialists.
Silence in Sikeston
A multimedia reporting project that explores the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police shooting in the same rural Missouri community — two Black men killed by a public health threat of their time.
