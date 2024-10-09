45% Of Americans Struggle To Afford Health Care Across The States: Map
Nearly 1 in 3 Americans — in the only wealthy country in the world to not have a developed universal health care system — lack reliable primary care access. Meanwhile, unlike JD Vance, Americans are getting shorter due in part to poor access to quality health care and nutrition.
Map Reveals US States Where Healthcare Is Least Accessible
Affordable healthcare is essential for public health and equality. However, access varies widely across the nation. ... Zoi Galarraga, Senior Digital PR Manager at Forbes Advisor, the group who led the study, told Newsweek. "A recent survey from Gallup and West Health found that just 55 percent of U.S. adults can access and afford quality healthcare when needed. "Additionally, over 100 million Americans—nearly one third of the nation— do not have access to a usual source of primary care, according to the National Association Of Community Health Centers." (Dewan, 10/8)
JD Vance Is Tall, But Americans Are Getting Shorter
Ohio senator and Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is 6 foot, 2 inches, it was revealed last week, putting to bed speculation about his height after a Google error suggested he was much shorter. But epidemiologists have told Newsweek that Vance bucks a wider national trend, as average heights in America are falling in comparison with the rest of the world. Experts have suggested that poor nutrition and unequal access to healthcare could be holding Americans back from reaching their vertical potential. (Willmoth, 10/7)
States Sue TikTok For Harming Children's Mental, Physical Health
More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against TikTok on Tuesday, saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids and harms their mental health. The lawsuits stem from a national investigation into TikTok, which was launched in March 2022 by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from many states, including New York, California, Kentucky and New Jersey. All of the complaints were filed in state courts. (Hadero and Ortutay, 10/8)
Massachusetts Alleges Steward Health’s Malpractice Insurer Leaves Doctors Exposed
Steward Health Care physicians could be exposed to malpractice lawsuits for years to come and plaintiffs may not be able to collect awards because a Panamanian insurer the bankrupt hospital operator owns will likely run out of money, Massachusetts officials said. TRACO International Group, which insures 1,400 physicians, is financially dependent on Steward and has little to no independent capital of its own, according to a court filing Monday by the Massachusetts attorney general and state health regulators. (Biswas, 10/8)
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (10/8)