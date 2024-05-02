A Majority Of Americans Believe Mental Health Isn’t Properly Addressed
A new survey shows 3 in 4 respondents say mental health issues aren't spotted and treated in the same way that physical ailments are. Meanwhile, a study found 12% of LGBTQ+ youth attempted suicide last year, and some 39% seriously considered it.
ABC News:
3 In 4 Americans Feel That Mental Health Takes A Back Seat To Physical Health
Even though one in five Americans lives with a mental illness, many feel it is not adequately addressed, with a new survey from West Health and Gallup suggesting that three in four Americans believe mental health conditions are not identified and treated in the same way as physical health conditions. Roughly 60% of Americans give a poor or failing grade to how mental health conditions are treated, according to the survey. (Rachmale and Kaur, 5/1)
CBS News:
12% Of LGBTQ Youth Attempted Suicide Last Year, Nationwide Survey Says
More than a third of LGBTQ young people, or 39%, seriously considered suicide in the past year, the survey found. That number was even higher for transgender and nonbinary youth at 46%. Of all LGBTQ youth, 12% attempted suicide in the past year. Despite these risks, half of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care could not get it, the survey found. (Breen, 5/1)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Stat:
Researchers On Aging Grapple With How To Calculate Biological Age
It’s no secret that a lucky few seem to glide into old age, the years settling gracefully on their bodies, while others appear to have been dragged through time tied to a metaphorical garbage truck. Biologists have been developing numerous ways to measure the rate an individual ages — often called an accelerated or decelerated “biological age” — and trying to translate it into a heightened or reduced risk of the morbidity and mortality that comes with aging. (Chen, 5/2)
KFF Health News:
DIY Gel Manicures May Harm Your Health
A fresh set from the comfort of your own home? DIY gel nails have been all the rage on social media, but the practice could cause you to develop a life-changing allergy. In a TikTok video, creator @alina.gene describes developing an acrylate allergy from doing gel nails at home. Now, when exposed to acrylates, the creator feels severe pain. The creator warns viewers not to self-apply nail polish that requires a UV light to cure. (Lofton, 5/2)