ACA’s Provision For No-Cost Preventive Services Faces Key Hearing
In the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a case Monday that threatens cost-free preventive care services. The Biden administration is appealing a lower Texas court's ruling related to HIV-prevention drugs, that if upheld would have larger implications for coverage.
Case Threatening Obamacare Mandate For Cost-Free Preventive Services Goes Before Federal Appellate Court
The seemingly never-ending legal war over Obamacare returns Monday to a familiar battlefront: the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The latest case concerns the Affordable Care Act provision that mandates insurers cover preventive care services at no cost to patients. The appeals court is reviewing a district judge’s ruling that wiped away that requirement for certain preventive services – a ruling that was paused while the appeal plays out. Two of the three circuit judges on the panel hearing arguments in the case, brought by employers and individuals in Texas, have shown previous hostility to former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law. (Sneed and Luhby, 3/4)
America Worries About Health Costs — And Voters Want To Hear From Biden And Republicans
President Joe Biden is counting on outrage over abortion restrictions to help drive turnout for his reelection. Former President Donald Trump is promising to take another swing at repealing Obamacare. But around America’s kitchen tables, those are hardly the only health topics voters want to hear about in the 2024 campaigns. A new KFF tracking poll shows that health care tops the list of basic expenses Americans worry about — more than gas, food, and rent. (Appleby and Galewitz, 3/4)