Elections

KFF Health News' 'What the Health?' Podcast: The Campaign’s Final Days It’s the final days of the 2024 campaign, and Republicans are suddenly talking again about making changes to the Affordable Care Act if former President Donald Trump wins. Meanwhile, new reporting uncovers more maternal deaths under state abortion bans — and a case in which a Nevada woman was jailed after a miscarriage. Lauren Weber of The Washington Post, Shefali Luthra of The 19th, and Jessie Hellmann of CQ Roll Call join KFF Health News’ Emmarie Huetteman to discuss these stories and more. Also this week, KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner interviews Irving Washington, a senior vice president at KFF and the executive director of its Health Misinformation and Trust Initiative. (10/31)

Vox: Donald Trump’s Election Could Allow Republicans To Make Big Health Care Cuts If you’re confused, it’s not an accident. Republicans are trying to have it both ways on health care during the 2024 campaign. They boast that they want to deregulate insurance and massively cut government spending, yet they also claim that they would never do anything to endanger people’s coverage. (Scott, 10/31)

The New York Times: How A Second Trump Term Could Recast Public Health The Covid pandemic dominated the last years of Donald Trump’s presidency, and the discontent it caused most likely contributed to his loss in 2020. But on the campaign trail this year, Mr. Trump rarely talks in depth about public health, dwelling instead on immigration, the economy and his grievances. Still, Project 2025, the blueprint for a new Republican administration shaped by many former Trump staff members, lays out momentous changes to the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health. (Mandavilli, 10/31)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Says Obamacare 'Sort Of Sucks' But He Won't End It Donald Trump said the Affordable Care Act “sucks” but denied that he wanted to end the healthcare law, commonly known as Obamacare. Vice President Kamala Harris has charged that Trump and Republicans want to kill the politically polarizing program, which broadened health coverage for Americans and protected people with pre-existing medical conditions. (Andrews, 11/1)

Reuters: Harris Warns Trump Will Slash Obamacare; Trump Says He Never Mentioned It Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris warned voters on Thursday that Republican Donald Trump and his allies would scale back healthcare programs if he wins the White House and said his comments at a Wednesday rally were offensive to women. In a brief press conference, Vice President Harris reminded voters that former President Trump had tried unsuccessfully to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, during his 2017-2021 presidency. (Mason and Oliphant, 11/1)

The Affordable Care Act is once again kicking up campaign fodder in the final days of this year's presidential election. Kamala Harris warns that Donald Trump would slash Obamacare if reelected. Trump says he never wanted to end the law. The debate raises broader questions about what health agencies and policy face under a possible second Trump White House.

ProPublica and Minnesota Reformer: In Minnesota, The Mayo Clinic Sometimes Called The Shots With Gov. Tim Walz The governor’s ties to the Mayo Clinic raise questions about the world-renowned hospital’s potential influence on federal health care reform. (Nesterak and Lussenhop, 10/30)

KFF Health News: Paid Sick Leave Is Up For A Vote In Three States Voters in Missouri, Nebraska, and Alaska will soon decide whether workers in those states should be entitled to paid sick leave. If approved, the ballot measures would allow many workers to accrue paid time off, a benefit supporters say means workers — especially those with low-paying jobs — would no longer have to fear losing wages or possibly the jobs themselves for getting sick. Proponents say such policies benefit the broader public, too, allowing workers to stay home when sick or to care for ill family members to stem the spread of infectious diseases. (Liss, 11/1)

The 19th: What We Know About Where Trump And Harris Stand On Paid Leave In this election, presidential campaigns are offering proposals on home care and the child tax credit, speaking to parents and caregivers more directly than ever before. But there is one policy proposal that has been conspicuously absent: What would Kamala Harris or Donald Trump do about paid medical and family leave? (Carrazana, 10/30)

The New York Times: Does Kamala Harris Back Free Health Care For Illegal Immigrants? One of former president Donald J. Trump’s final television ads before Election Day reprises an old talking point. The segment, released Oct. 17, declares that Vice President Kamala Harris “wants struggling seniors to pay more Social Security taxes while she gives Medicare and Social Security to illegals.” The first half of the statement is inaccurate. Ms. Harris has not suggested raising Social Security taxes for seniors; instead, she has said she supports eliminating the $168,000 income cap on the taxes workers pay to fund Social Security, a threshold above which income becomes exempt. ... The latter half of the ad’s claim — that Ms. Harris supports giving taxpayer-funded health benefits to illegal immigrants — is a misrepresentation of Ms. Harris’s current proposals. (Baumgaertner and Sanger-Katz, 10/30)

KFF Health News: Trump Wants Harris To Pay A Political Price For Generous Immigrant Health Policies Democratic-led states such as Illinois are increasingly opening public insurance programs to immigrants lacking permanent legal status. A dozen had already covered children; even more provided prenatal coverage. But now more states are covering adults living in the country without authorization — and some are phasing in coverage for seniors, who are more expensive and a harder political sell than kids. The expansions recognize the costs that patients living here illegally can otherwise impose on hospitals. But the policies are under harsh attack from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans who seek to make his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, the face of reckless immigration policies. (Kenen, 11/1)

The New York Times: Harris And Trump Trade Gender Attacks As He Floats RFK Jr. For ‘Women’s Health’ Vice President Kamala Harris attacked former President Donald J. Trump on Thursday for claiming that he would protect American women “whether the women like it or not.” Later, her campaign pounced on a new Trump remark that his ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would “work on women’s health” in his administration. (Rogers, Gold, Browning and Epstein, 10/31)

Los Angeles Times: Trump: I’ll Protect Women Whether They ‘Like It Or Not.’ Harris Calls That ‘Offensive To Everybody’ Kamala Harris said Thursday that Donald Trump’s comment that he would protect women “whether [they] like it or not” showed that the Republican presidential nominee does not understand women’s “agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies.” “I think it’s offensive to everybody,” the Democratic nominee and vice president said before setting out to campaign in Arizona and Nevada, two swing states. (Weissert and Long, 10/31)

As both presidential candidates try to appeal to women voters, Kamala Harris says Donald Trump's assertion he will "protect" them is "offensive to everybody." Other campaign issues in the news include immigrant health policies and paid leave.

Stat: Scientific Journals Weigh Pros And Cons Of Political Endorsements Donald Trump has changed the way scientists engage with presidential elections. After he was voted president in 2016, tens of thousands attended the March for Science around the country the following year. When he was running for reelection against Joe Biden in 2020, several journals, including Nature and The Lancet Oncology, took the historic step of endorsing a candidate in a presidential race for the first time. (Oza, 11/1)

Politico: A World Without Seed Oils And Pesticides? The Food Industry Braces For RFK Jr. Era Donald Trump’s embrace of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his fringe health theories is triggering a flurry of outreach in Washington and beyond, with powerful ag interests rushing to defend their industries from Kennedy’s threats. Trade groups representing farmers say they’re pushing the Trump campaign over concerns about Kennedy’s rhetoric on American agriculture. And lobbyists for packaged food companies and other major industry players are rushing to defend their use of additives and other ingredients under fire in the heat of the campaign. (Brown, Yarrow and Gibson, 10/31)

NBC News: RFK Jr., A Vaccine Skeptic, Could Be Set To Lead A Trump Administration’s Efforts To Battle ‘Childhood Chronic Disease’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be poised to play a key health role in the next administration should Donald Trump get re-elected, according to two people close to the campaign and familiar with the plans. The current thinking is that the role for the former independent candidate would be spearheading what one of the people described as the “Operation Warp Speed for childhood chronic disease,” referring to the title of the Covid vaccine development project during Trump’s first term. Kennedy is well-known for his criticism and skepticism of the Covid vaccine and other immunizations. (Burns and Lovelace Jr., 10/31)

CNN: Trump Transition Team Co-Chair Endorses Kennedy Anti-Vax Theories And Says He Would Be Able To Access Health Data The co-chair of the Trump-Vance transition team on Wednesday night endorsed vaccine conspiracy theories pushed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and suggested the activist and Trump ally would be given federal data in order to check vaccines’ safety if former President Donald Trump is elected. Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source,” Howard Lutnick, who said he recently spent two and a half hours with Kennedy, also said Kennedy is “not getting a job for (the Department of Health and Human Services),” which is contrary to a claim the activist made earlier this week in which he said Trump promised to give him “control” of several public health agencies, HHS among them. Lutnick also said tech entrepreneur Elon Musk would “help” rather than serve in the government if Trump wins. (Shelton, 10/31)

The Washington Post: RFK Jr. Eyes A Major Food, Health Role In Potential Trump Administration Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to have significant control over health and food safety in a potential Trump administration, with discussions about some Cabinet and agency officials reporting to him, according to four people familiar with the planning process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations. Kennedy has been privately meeting with Trump transition officials to help draw up an agenda for a new administration, which could involve the longtime anti-vaccine activist taking a role as a White House czar rather than attempting to win Senate confirmation to lead an agency, the people said. (Diamond, Weber, Dawsey, Scherer and Roubein, 10/31)

The Wall Street Journal: RFK Jr. Won’t Be Health And Human Services Secretary If Trump Is Elected, Transition Leader Says Trump transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick said during a Wednesday interview on CNN that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wouldn't head the Health and Human Services department if former President Donald Trump wins the election. The comments came after Kennedy told supporters at a virtual event on Monday that Trump had “promised” him control of several health-focused governmental offices, including HHS. (Martinez, 10/31)

HHS Secretary. White House health czar (including working on women's or children's health). There's a lot of speculation over the role Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play in a possible Trump administration, with the campaign now floating jobs that don't require Senate confirmation.

Abortion And Transgender Rights In Spotlight In Closing Days Of Election

Democrats are leaning into reproductive rights issues as the election clock ticks down. Meanwhile, abortion-rights groups raise more money than opponents on ballot measures. Also, Republicans and the Trump campaign are hanging their closing arguments in part on transgender rights issues.

AP: Abortion-Rights Groups Raising More Than Opponents On Ballot Measures

The groups promoting ballot measures to add amendments to the constitutions in nine states that would enshrine a right to abortion have raised more than $160 million. That’s nearly six times what their opponents have brought in, The Associated Press found in an analysis of campaign finance data compiled by the watchdog group Open Secrets and state governments. (Mulvihill, 10/31)

The New York Times: Republicans Shift Message On Abortion, Sounding More Like Democrats

Across the country’s most competitive House races, Republicans have spent months trying to redefine themselves on abortion, going so far as to borrow language that would not feel out of place at a rally of Vice President Kamala Harris. Many Republicans who until recently backed federal abortion restrictions are now saying the issue should be left to the states. At least a half-dozen Republican candidates have put out direct-to-camera ads declaring their opposition to a federal abortion ban. Instead, they say, they support exceptions to existing state laws and back protections for reproductive health care, such as I.V.F. (McCann and Li, 10/31)

The Wall Street Journal: How The Antiabortion Movement Became A Cause Without A Candidate

That relationship is now in tatters, and the movement to end abortion in America finds itself struggling not to be written off as a political liability by Trump and the Republican Party, which are facing a public backlash to the rollback of abortion access. Antiabortion groups also have lost seven consecutive ballot referendums and appear on track to lose most of the 10 measures to protect abortion rights that are on state ballots in this election, including in conservative states such as Florida and Missouri. (Kusisto, 10/31)

The New York Times: Late Abortions Rarely Happen, But They Still Dominate Politics

More than 80 percent of abortions in the United States happen before 10 weeks, in the embryonic stage of pregnancy. But in the politics of abortion, the arguments and almost all of the ads focus on the other end, on the much rarer abortions later in pregnancy. This has never been more evident, or consequential, than this year. It’s the first presidential election year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Ten states are voting on abortion rights ballot measures, including states that are battlegrounds for the presidency and control of Congress, and polls show that abortion has newly energized Democrats and women. (Zernike, 10/31)

AP: Trump Makes Anti-Trans Attacks Central To His Campaign's Closing Argument

While often overshadowed by Trump’s emphasis on migrants, his broadsides against LGBTQ people have seemed to grow more frequent and ominous in the campaign’s final days, intended both to stir his core supporters and coax votes from more moderate voters who may not mesh with Trump on other matters. It’s part of an overall campaign in which Trump has pushed his own brand of hyper-masculinity, most recently referring several times to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who is gay, by a woman’s name, “Allison Cooper.” Harris has largely ignored Trump’s attacks but has pushed back on his characterization of her stances, noting that federal policy giving U.S. military personnel access to gender-affirming medical care and transgender surgery was in place during Trump’s presidency. (Barrow, 11/1)

The New York Times: Vance Tells Rogan: Teens Become Trans To Get Into Ivy League

Senator JD Vance of Ohio criticized what he called “gender transition craziness,” spoke dismissively of women he claimed were “celebrating” their abortions and said that studies “connect testosterone levels in young men with conservative politics” during a three-hour episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that was released on Thursday. (Cameron, Levien and Vigdor, 10/31)

AP: Opponents Use Parental Rights And Anti-Trans Messages To Fight Abortion Ballot Measures

As voters in nine states determine whether to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, opponents are using parental rights and anti-transgender messages to try to undermine support for the ballot proposals. (Fernando, 10/31)

Politico: Republicans Are Betting Big On Trans Issues. Following Through Could Prove Harder.

Donald Trump is spending more on ads criticizing Kamala Harris’ support for transgender rights than he is on any other subject in the campaign’s closing days — and down-ballot Republicans are following suit, believing the issue can tip close races. But nationwide, the GOP is finding it’s easier to oppose trans rights in theory than in reality — when it means kicking a child off a team or blocking parents from proceeding with medical care recommended by a doctor. Some Republicans are even warning their party’s stance conflicts with conservative values on individual and parental rights. (Payne, 10/31)

CBS News: Maryland Voters To Decide On Constitutional Amendment For Reproductive Freedom Protections

Voters across Maryland will decide if the right to reproductive freedom should be protected in the state's constitution. State ballot question one asks if the ability to prevent, continue or end a pregnancy should be protected. Even though abortion is already legal in Maryland, this question would cement the freedoms in the state. If it is approved by the voters, the state general assembly wouldn't be able to restrict access to reproductive freedoms. "It's just one step further of protection of reproductive rights," Michael Spivey, senior lecturer at the University of Maryland in the department of government and politics, said. (Lynch, 10/31)

In other election news —

Roll Call: Ballot Initiatives Include Cannabis, Insurance Measures

A number of states will vote on ballot measures related to substance use, insurance and other health-related issues on Nov. 5 — in addition to the 11 abortion-related measures before voters. The health-related initiatives cover a range of topics. California, South Dakota and Illinois voters will be asked about changes to insurance programs, while New Mexico, Nevada and Washington state will weigh changes related to care facilities. (Hellmann and Cohen, 10/31)

Politico: California Medical Lobby Ask Voters To Guarantee Billions In Annual Funding

California’s zealous commitment to direct democracy often enlists voters to weigh in on proposals that commit funding to certain priorities. But rarely have they been invited to do what this year’s Proposition 35 asks: decide some of the nitty-gritty line items in the state’s vast Medicaid budget, work that typically takes lawmakers months of tortuous negotiating and debating each year. If Prop 35 passes, voters will hand over the keys to billions of dollars locked into a spending plan first hashed out in private by the state’s most powerful health care interests. Elected officials would have a much harder time adjusting the formula, allowing for only narrow changes passed by a three-fourths majority. (Bluth, 10/31)