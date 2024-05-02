After HCA Cut Staff At North Carolina Hospital, Profits ‘Soared’
Carolina Public Press reports on financial affairs at the Mission Hospital in Asheville after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare. Also in the news: Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses call for better pay, a new medical school is slated for Northern Colorado, more.
Carolina Public Press:
HCA Pruned Staff At Mission Hospital, Reaped Soaring Profits
Staff cuts have driven up patient-care profits at Mission Hospital in Asheville after HCA Healthcare acquired the facility, according to a draft report by Mark Hall, director of the health law and policy program at Wake Forest University. (Vitaglione, 5/2)
The Boston Globe:
‘It’s Absolute Chaos’: Brigham Nurses Among Boston Workers Rallying For International Workers’ Day
Hundreds of Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses and their supporters rallied outside the medical center on Wednesday, calling for better pay, benefits, and staffing levels. Many held signs that read: “If nurses are out here, something is wrong in there,” and “A fair contract means safe patient care.” “It’s absolute chaos,” Kerrie Young, 50, a Brigham nurse for more than 22 years, said about the hospital’s long wait times and staffing levels. “We have a lot of nurses that do pick up time; if that didn’t happen, we’d probably be down 10 nurses a shift.” (Walia, 5/1)
The Colorado Sun:
New Medical School Coming To University Of Northern Colorado As State Tries To Solve Workforce Shortages
Colorado will create its third medical college — likely in 2026 — after Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed a bill into law that will expand health care programs at higher education institutions across the state in a bid to overcome workforce shortages that worsened during and after the pandemic. (Breunlin, 5/2)
In other health industry developments —
State House News Service:
House Health Care Bill Aims To Contain Costs, Set Rules To Prevent Another Steward Crisis
A sweeping new hospital oversight and industry reform bill is on the move atop Beacon Hill, representing what aides to House Speaker Ron Mariano view as the most significant health care cost control legislation in more than a decade. The Legislature’s Health Care Financing Committee on Tuesday moved to advance a redrafted, 97-page proposal that combines lessons learned from the Steward Health Care crisis, major changes to how state regulators work to contain health care spending, and new tools to deal with facility expansions and closures. (5/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Ensign Group Buys 7 Skilled Nursing Facilities In 6 States
Senior living services company Ensign Group acquired seven skilled nursing facilities in six states, as well as a long-term acute care hospital. The deals closed Wednesday, the same day Ensign Group will report first quarter 2024 earnings. San Juan Capistrano, California-based Ensign Group did not disclose the price of the deals, which bring its portfolio of skilled nursing facilities to 310 operations across 14 states. (Eastabrook, 5/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
CVS Made A Big Bet On Medicare. It’s Looking Risky.
Last fall, CVS Health made seniors an enticing offer: If they signed up for the company’s Aetna Medicare plans, they could score free pickleball paddles. The benefit might also fund golf clubs, fishing rods and an array of other equipment appealing to spry retirees. The gambit worked. Enrollment in Aetna’s Medicare products surged this year. But it turned out CVS got more than it bargained for. (Mathews, 5/1)
Houston Chronicle:
Another Family Takes Legal Action Against Memorial Hermann Doctor
A growing number of families are pursuing legal action against a Memorial Hermann doctor who has been accused of potentially preventing some patients from receiving liver transplants. On Monday, the family of Jerry Whittington joined a case filed last week on behalf of three other families who are seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against Dr. J. Steve Bynon, according to a copy of the document provided to the Chronicle. The families are trying to prevent the doctor from destroying or manipulating any records that might be relevant to a potential lawsuit. (Gill, 5/1)