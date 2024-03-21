Alabama Lawmakers Advance ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law For Schools
The proposed legislation would prohibit classroom discussions or instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation issues in public schools through 12th grade, when kids are typically aged 17 to 19, up from the current 5th grade ban.
The Hill:
Expanded ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Advances To Alabama House
Alabama state lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would prohibit classroom discussions or instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools through 12th grade, expanding the existing law that extends through 5th grade. The House Education Policy Committee advanced the legislation, which now heads to the Alabama House of Representatives for a full vote. (Fortinsky, 3/20)
WUWF:
HIV Patients In Panhandle Caught In The Middle Of Two Nonprofits' Contract Dispute
An ugly legal battle between OASIS and AHF —involving a quarter-million dollars in federal funding for HIV medical care — is affecting hundreds of low-income patients in Northwest Florida. (Strickland, 3/20)
AP:
Washington Gov. Inslee Signs Fentanyl Bill Sending Money To Disproportionately Affected Tribes
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a multimillion-dollar measure to send state money to tribes and Indigenous people in the state who die from opioid overdoses at disproportionately high rates in Washington. It was one of seven fentanyl-related bills Inslee signed Tuesday while on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, KING-TV reported. (3/20)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Moves To Make It Easier For Schools To Get Asthma Inhalers
Illinois schools will now more easily be able to get life-saving asthma inhalers to keep on-hand in case a student is struggling to breathe. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Director Dr. Sameer Vohra has signed a standing order allowing Illinois schools to more easily obtain asthma inhalers that can be administered to anyone on-site who is experiencing respiratory distress. The medication can only be administered by school personnel who’ve gone through training. (Schencker, 3/20)
USA Today:
EPA: PFAS Forever Chemicals Found In Drinking Water Systems For 70M
At least 70 million Americans get their water from a system where toxic PFAS "forever chemicals" were found at levels that require reporting to the Environmental Protection Agency. That's according to new data the EPA released in its ongoing 5-year review of water systems across the nation. The number will almost certainly grow as new reports are released every three months. (Fast, Garzella, and Pyun, 3/21)