Americans Warned Of Ebola Spread In Uganda As USAID Missions Shut Down
U.S. health officials say the outbreak will worsen as a result of President Donald Trump's funding freeze. Americans traveling to Uganda are urged to take precautions.
CBS News:
As Trump Shuts Down USAID Missions, Officials Warn Ebola Outbreak In Uganda Will Spread
Some health officials in the U.S. fear the shutdown of U.S. Agency for International Development missions may have disastrous results, as the stalling of foreign aid has forced delays in what they said was the "chaotic" early U.S. response to Uganda's swelling Ebola outbreak. The outbreak marks Uganda's eighth from an Ebola virus. (Tin, 2/5)
AP:
US Officials Advise Travelers To Be Careful In Uganda Because Of Ebola
U.S. health officials on Wednesday urged Americans traveling to Uganda to take precautions because of an Ebola outbreak — and said they are helping Ugandan health officials respond to the threat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel alert does not call on travelers to steer clear of Uganda, but it does urge enhanced precautions, such as avoiding people with symptoms and skipping visits to health care centers unless travelers have an urgent medical need. (Stobbe, 2/5)
The Hill:
Former USAID Leaders Speak Out Against Trump’s Attempt To Dismantle Agency
A group of former administrators of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) joined on Wednesday to issue a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the agency. In a joint statement, five former administrators who “served different presidents and voted for different political parties” stressed the global importance of the agency and said destroying it would only harm Americans. (Fortinsky, 2/5)
The New York Times:
Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze Leaves Millions Without HIV Treatment
Two weeks into President Trump’s sweeping freeze on foreign aid, H.I.V. groups abroad have not received any funding, jeopardizing the health of more than 20 million people, including 500,000 children. Subsequent waivers from the State Department have clarified that the work can continue, but the funds and legal paperwork to do so are still missing. With the near closure of the American aid agency known as U.S.A.I.D. and its recall of officers posted abroad, there is little hope that the situation will resolve quickly, experts warned. (Mandavilli, 2/5)
In related news —
KFF Health News:
Biden Rule Cleared Hurdles To Lifesaving HIV Drug, But In Georgia Barriers Remain
Latonia Wilkins knows she needs to be on PrEP due to her non-monogamous lifestyle. But the 52-year-old Atlanta mother has faced repeated challenges getting the lifesaving drug that can prevent new HIV infections. Years ago, Wilkins was dating a man newly diagnosed with HIV and went to get tested, she said, but was not offered PrEP. Since then, Wilkins said, doctors either have told her she doesn’t need the drug or were reluctant to prescribe it. (Grapevine, 2/6)
On the World Health Organization —
CIDRAP:
Argentina Says It, Too, Plans To Pull Out Of World Health Organization
Two weeks after US President Donald Trump took office and said the United States would be withdrawing for the World Health Organization (WHO), Argentina President Javier Milei said today his country, too, would be pulling out of the international organization. (Soucheray, 2/5)