Analysts: Weight Loss Drugs Could Lift US Economy By A Trillion Dollars

Goldman Sachs analysts suggested in a report that because poor health hurts the economy, better health outcomes thanks to drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could thus boost economic output. Separately, a new study shows Americans are doubtful the drugs can fix the obesity epidemic.

CNN: Drugs Like Ozempic And Wegovy Could Boost The US Economy By A Trillion Dollars In A Few Years, Goldman Sachs Predicts

The US economy is set to reap considerable benefits from Americans taking popular medications used for weight loss, including Ozempic and Wegovy, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a recent research report. (Mena, 2/27)

Axios: Americans Don't Think Weight-Loss Drugs Will Fix The Obesity Epidemic

Most Americans who've heard of Ozempic and other new GLP-1 drugs think they can help people with severe weight problems, a new Pew Research Center survey finds. The public recognizes the injectable treatments' potential to help on the individual level, but they're less convinced that drugs being touted as a major breakthrough — and already upending markets — will put a major dent in America's obesity problem. (Millman, 2/27)

Stat: Obesity Drug From Viking Hits In Trial, Fueling Competition In The Field

An obesity medication from Viking Therapeutics succeeded in a Phase 2 clinical study, the company said Tuesday, helping patients lose up to nearly 15% of their weight over about three months and further fueling the competition in the exploding obesity drug market. (Joseph, 2/27)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Becker's Hospital Review: FDA Recalls More Saline, Sterile Water Products

The FDA is recalling additional saline and sterile water products made by Nurse Assist after receiving reports of adverse events. On Nov. 6, Nurse Assist, a Texas manufacturer of water-based medical products, voluntarily recalled some products that were found to not be sterile. At the time, no adverse events were associated with the affected products. However, a Feb. 13 FDA update said the agency has received reports of adverse events associated with Nurse Assist products. The events are under investigation and no details were provided. (Taylor, 2/27)

Reuters: FDA Warns Of Potential Risk From Hologic's Devices Implanted In Soft Tissue

The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday warned patients and healthcare providers about the potential risk of serious complications arising from the use of Hologic's devices that are implanted in soft tissue. The company's devices, BioZorb Marker and BioZorb LP Marker, are implanted in soft tissue, including breast tissue, where the site needs to be marked for future procedures, such as radiation for breast cancer treatment. (2/27)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News' 'An Arm And A Leg': Wait, Is Insulin Cheaper Now?

Pharmaceutical companies that manufacture insulin made headlines last year when they voluntarily agreed to provide discount cards that lower the monthly cost of insulin for many people to $35. But getting your hands on this card — and persuading a pharmacist to accept it — can be a hassle. (2/28)

On pesticides and PFAS —

Reuters: Bayer Again Asks Appeals Court To Shield It From Roundup Cases

Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), opens new tab has asked the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider, for the second time, a three-judge panel's ruling that it must face a lawsuit by a Georgia doctor who says the company's Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer. The petition for en banc rehearing, filed Monday, is the latest effort by the German conglomerate to shield itself from Roundup-related lawsuits by invoking the legal doctrine of preemption, in which federal law overrides, or preempts, state law. (Pierson, 2/27)

Reuters: US Military Says It Is Immune To Dozens Of PFAS Lawsuits

The United States government has asked a federal judge to dismiss more than two dozen lawsuits filed against it for allegedly contaminating water and soil at hundreds of sites near military bases and facilities across the country with toxic “forever chemicals. ”The U.S. told a federal judge in Charleston, South Carolina, late Monday that it is immune to the lawsuits filed by state and local governments, businesses and property owners who say the U.S. military is liable for property and environmental damage caused by its use of firefighting foams containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. (Mindock, 2/27)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription