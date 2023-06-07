Appeals Court Hears Arguments On Freeze Of Preventive Care Challenge
After hearing arguments Tuesday, a federal appeals court will decide whether to lift or retain the current freeze on a lower court's ruling that would overturn the ACA's preventive care provision.
Politico:
Appeals Court Weighs Nationwide Freeze Of Obamacare’s Coverage Mandate
A federal appeals court panel appeared skeptical on Tuesday of calls to impose a nationwide freeze on Obamacare’s rules for no-cost coverage of preventive care while litigation continues — a move the Biden administration warned would threaten access to a range of services for millions of people on employer-sponsored insurance and Obamacare’s individual market. Both sides in the case agreed that the individual Texas businesses that sued over the mandate should be shielded from it while the case makes its way through the courts. But they split on whether more harm would be caused by keeping the current coverage rules intact for everyone else in the country or by suspending them nationwide. (Ollstein, 6/6)
AP:
HIV Protection, Cancer Screenings Could Cost More If 'Obamacare' Loses Latest Court Battle
A judge’s order that would eliminate requirements that health insurance plans include cost-free coverage of HIV-preventing drugs, cancer screenings and various other types of preventive care should remain on hold while it is appealed, the Biden administration argued before an appellate panel Tuesday. It’s the latest legal skirmish over mandates in former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, commonly known as “Obamacare,” which took effect 13 years ago. (McGill, 6/6)
Also —
KFF Health News:
A Windfall In Health Insurance Rebates? It’s Not As Crazy As It Sounds
Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken tweeted recently that Americans will receive “$1.1 B in rebates from health insurance companies this year” because of a provision he wrote into the Affordable Care Act. The tweet prompted many comments, including some from people who said they had never seen such a check from their insurers. That got us wondering: Is Franken’s tweet correct and, if so, how exactly do these rebates work? (Appleby, 6/7)