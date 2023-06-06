Appeals Court To Hear Case Today On ACA’s Preventive Care Provision
A three-judge panel that includes two appointees of George W. Bush and one from Barack Obama will decide whether to continue a pause on the provision that requires insurers to cover preventive services for free. Whatever the ruling, the case is likely to be appealed again to the Supreme Court.
The Hill:
Appeals Court To Hear Arguments About ObamaCare Preventive Coverage
A federal appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday about whether to continue a pause of a Texas district court’s ruling that struck down an ObamaCare provision requiring insurers to cover preventive services for free. Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily paused Judge Reed O’Connor’s decision until a panel could hear oral arguments on whether the pause should be continued during the appeals process. (Weixel, 6/5)
Axios:
Appeals Court To Weigh Fate Of ACA Preventive Care Requirement
The three-judge panel that will preside over the court hearing is comprised of Judges Edith Brown Clement and Leslie Southwick, two George W. Bush appointees, and Judge Stephen Higginson, an Obama appointee. The Justice Department argues the public will be harmed unless the lower court ruling is stayed. Regardless of the outcome, the decision is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court. (Gonzalez, 6/6)
Also —
Axios:
LGBT Health Coverage Improved After ACA, Supreme Court Marriage Ruling
Health insurers responded to the 2015 Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex marriage with more equitable coverage for LGBTQ couples, including spousal benefits, according to a new study published in Health Affairs. The percentage of all LGBTQ adults with a usual source of health care access increased from 64% to 75% from 2013 to 2019. (Dreher, 6/6)
More news about health insurance coverage —
Minnesota Public Radio:
MinnesotaCare Expands Eligibility To Minnesotans With Undocumented Status
Thousands of Minnesotans with an undocumented status will soon be able to get coverage through the state's low-income health insurance marketplace, MinnesotaCare. Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law at the end of this session and it will take effect in January 2025. (Crann and Bui, 6/5)
The CT Mirror:
Ned Lamont, CT Hospitals Reach Deal To Lower Health Care Costs
After months of negotiations and at the eleventh hour of the 2023 General Assembly session, Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Hospital Association landed on a final deal Monday aimed at bringing down health care costs for Connecticut residents — one of the governor’s top priorities this year. (Phillips and Carlesso, 6/5)