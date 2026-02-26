What About the State of Health?

The Host Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner @julierovner.bsky.social Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News’ weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

After urging Republicans earlier this year to make health care a central issue in their midterm campaigns, President Donald Trump gave the issue only passing mention in his record-long State of the Union address this week.

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee to become U.S. surgeon general, Casey Means, a favorite of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, got her long-delayed hearing before a Senate committee this week. Means’ nomination has been controversial not only because of her outside-the-mainstream medical views but also because she would be the first surgeon general without an active medical license.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times, and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post.

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

Trump devoted little of the State of the Union to health care, even though affordability is top of mind for voters. The topics he did address, briefly, included lowering drug prices — an effort that has yielded some benefit for some people — and, notably, fraud. The next day, the administration announced it would withhold Medicaid funding for Minnesota over fraud allegations. While fraud is a serious, persistent problem for Medicaid, which covers those who are low-income and disabled, withholding federal funds from a single, Democratic-led state is a major step that puts other states on edge.

Means, Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, on Wednesday appeared before senators to make her case for confirmation. A central figure in the MAHA movement, Means was smooth and gracious in her presentation, yet there were worrying signs for public health — she declined to endorse the seasonal flu vaccine, for instance. She also faces questions about her medical credentials, a key qualification in particular for someone who would serve as the head of the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The issue of abortion access was downplayed in Trump’s State of the Union and Means’ nomination hearing, reinforcing how times have changed since the first Trump administration — and raising questions about whether voters who strongly oppose abortion will be motivated to turn out for the midterm elections. Instead, Trump discussed fertility drugs during his speech, and Means expressed what she said are her concerns about the risks of oral contraceptives.

Also mentioned in this week's podcast:

