As Harris Moves Into Spotlight, Focus Tightens On Dems’ Health Agenda

News outlets examine the role Kamala Harris could play in continuing the long-term health goals of the Democratic party, stepping into the battle for abortion rights, and the way these matters could energize voters. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's age and health are revived.

Axios: Harris' Chance To Forge A New Health Agenda For Democrats

Kamala Harris is expected to pick up President Biden's policy torch as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but the reality is that she's stepping into a role leading the party at a time when it's biggest long-term health care goals have to some extent been realized. (Owens, Knight and Sullivan, 7/23)

Poynter: Kamala Harris Is Running For President. Here's How PolitiFact Has Rated Her Claims On Abortion, The Economy And Trump

PolitiFact has fact-checked Harris 46 times since 2012 in her roles as California attorney general, U.S. senator, Democratic presidential candidate and vice president. Her vice presidency was one of firsts: She is the first woman and first Black and Asian person to hold the position. Here’s a look at Harris’ fact-checked comments on topics including abortion and the economy and her potential 2024 opponents, Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance. (Czopek and Ramirez Uribe, 7/22)

The Guardian: Biggest US Abortion Rights Groups Back Kamala Harris As Effective Messenger

The biggest abortion rights groups in US politics are lining up behind Kamala Harris’s bid for president, a show of faith in a politician who has already become the face of the White House’s fight over abortion rights – which is not only one of the election’s biggest issues but one of the few where Democrats have the advantage. Within hours of Joe Biden’s stunning announcement on Sunday that he would drop out of the presidential race and endorse the vice-president, Emilys List, which champions Democratic women who support abortion rights, and Reproductive Freedom for All, which advocates for abortion access and was previously known as Naral Pro-Choice America, officially endorsed Harris. Emilys List plans to pour at least $20m into the race in support of Harris. (Sherman, 7/22)

NBC News: Harris' Frank Talk About Abortion And Its Impact On Women's Health Might Energize Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris’ willingness to speak freely about abortion could mark a turning point in the national conversation about women’s health, experts said Monday, a day after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election. “She talks about abortion rights, and she talks about it unapologetically,” said Kelly Baden, vice president for public policy at the Guttmacher Institute, a nongovernmental research organization that works to expand reproductive rights. “She makes the connection between all facets of reproductive health care and abortion rights.” (Edwards and Harris, 7/22)

The Conversation: 6 In 10 Americans Support Abortion Rights. This Could Be The Advantage Kamala Harris Needs Against Donald Trump

Kamala Harris is assertive and confident on the issue, while Trump and his running mate seem to be at odds over strategy. (Flowers, 7/23)

How is Donald Trump's health? —

The Washington Post: Trump's Age And Health Now A Focus After Biden's Exit From The Race

Donald Trump, a 78-year-old with a history of heart disease and obesity, according to experts, has not shared any updated bloodwork results or other specific information during this campaign to help experts assess his ongoing medical risks. Instead, he has released a vague, three-paragraph letter from his primary care physician, Bruce A. Aronwald, who wrote in November that the former president was in excellent physical and mental health, and who later said in a statement released by campaign officials to The Washington Post that “there is no need for President Trump to release another medical report in addition to the one he recently made public.” (Kranish, 7/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription