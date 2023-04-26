Assault Weapons Ban Signed Into State Law In Washington
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, signed a trio of gun reform measures into law Tuesday, including one that outlaws assault-style firearms like AR-15s and AK-47s. The restrictions are already being contested in court.
The Seattle Times:
WA Bans Sale Of AR-15s And Other Semi-Automatic Rifles, Effective Immediately
Washington became the 10th state to prohibit sales of AR-15s and dozens of other semi-automatic rifles Tuesday, as Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law, effective immediately. ... The gun ban signed by Inslee, which stacks atop a bundle of gun restrictions adopted over the past several years in Washington, is aimed at high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the worst mass shootings across the U.S. (Brunner, 4/25)
AP:
New Washington Gun Law Already Faces Federal Court Challenge
The sales ban, which took effect immediately, drew a quick legal challenge from the Second Amendment Foundation, based in Bellevue, Washington; and the Firearms Policy Coalition, based in Sacramento, California. The groups sued in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday, saying the law violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. (Baumann and Valdes, 4/25)
Also —
The Hill:
Fewer Americans Support Assault Weapon Ban: Survey
Less than half of Americans in a new Monmouth University Poll said they’ll support an assault weapons ban in the country, down from a similar poll taken last year. The poll, published on Monday, found that 46 percent of respondents said they’d support the banning of future assault weapons sales in the country, while 49 percent of those surveyed said they would oppose a ban. (Oshin, 4/24)
More on the gun violence epidemic —
USA Today:
Florida Sen. Rick Scott Wants Armed Officers In Every K-12 School
Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday took action in response to the recent Nashville school shooting that looks a lot like what he did as Florida governor after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Five years ago, he led an effort to provide armed police officers in every public school in Florida. Now he wants to do the same across the nation with his new "School Guardian Act." (Woodall, 4/25)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas House Passes School Safety Bills In Response To Uvalde Shooting
The Texas House on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation that is calling for significant investments to beef up schools’ safety, including hiring at least one armed security officer at every campus, providing incentives for school employees to get certified to carry a weapon and installing silent panic alert buttons in every classroom. House Bill 3, authored by Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, passed 119-25. It now heads to the Senate. (Lopez, 4/24)