At Least 9 Dead As Frigid Temps, Snow Thrash South; Power Outages Possible

Several people were thought to have died from hypothermia or exposure to the cold in Texas and Georgia, authorities said. Meanwhile, the Louisiana governor is warning residents not to use gas or electric stoves or ovens to heat homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or fire.

CNN: At Least 9 Reported Dead In Brutal Cold As Historic Snow Falls In Once-In-A-Generation Storm In The South

At least nine people are believed to have died as a result of the dangerous cold gripping much of the country, as a once-in-a-generation winter storm wreaks havoc on the Gulf Coast — a region wholly unaccustomed to winter weather. While the cold has proved deadly, footage from across the Gulf Coast shows snow blanketing implausible places, causing surreal wintry scenes: in New Orleans’ French Quarter, where street performers sang for passersby; on the grass at the Florida border; and on the white sand beaches of Orange Beach, Alabama. (Tsui, Shackelford, Gilbert, Mascarenhas, Lynch and Andone, 1/22)

The New York Times: Southern U.S. Braced For Power Outages Due To Snow: How To Stay Safe

With a powerful winter storm moving into parts of the southeastern United States on Tuesday, officials have begun warning residents unused to frigid temperatures how to stay safe. Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana urged residents to stay inside during the storm but cautioned that power outages were likely. He included a warning not to use gas or electric stoves or ovens to heat homes — which can create a serious danger of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. (Gross and Robertson, 1/21)

More news about climate and health —

Axios: LA Wildfires: What's Missing From AQI

The air quality index (AQI) in many LA regions looks good, but that doesn't mean the air is safe. The AQI in your weather app doesn't account for all pollutants caused by wildfires. AQI wasn't set up to monitor ash falling from the sky. (Mallenbaum, 1/21)

Central Florida Public Media: New Legislation Aims To Add Statewide Heat Protections For Florida's Outdoor Workers

A bill co-sponsored by Orlando lawmakers would create protections for the estimated 1.8 million employees working outdoors in Florida's increasingly hot summers. Last year, ahead of the warmest summer on record, the state Legislature stripped local governments of the power to protect workers from heat. That move came as Miami-Dade County was preparing to add heat safety rules for employers. (Byrnes, 1/21)

News-Medical.Net: Climate Change Is Fueling A Neurological Health Crisis, Experts Warn

In a recent perspective piece published in the journal Nature Reviews Neurology, a team of scientists explored the relationship between climate change and neurological health, focusing on how rising temperatures and environmental changes impact brain function, especially during sleep and in cases of stroke and epilepsy. (Sidharthan, 1/21)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Colorado Sun: Fight Over The 340B Prescription Drug Program Comes To Colorado

Colorado is on the verge of a massive fight at the state Capitol over a multibillion-dollar federal health care program you may have never heard of. The program goes by the super-unsexy name of 340B, and it pulls together a battle royale of health care industry heavyweights: hospitals versus pharmaceutical companies versus pharmacies versus insurers. (Ingold, 1/22)

AP: Election Results Fuel GOP Push For Proposals Rolling Back Trans Rights

Republicans and Democrats in Kansas agree that concerns about the economy drove voters to support President Donald Trump by a 16% margin. They also know that ads from Trump and others targeting transgender rights resonated with voters. So while Kansas Republicans say property tax cuts are their top priority, they also are pushing to ban gender-affirming care for young people, including puberty blockers, hormones and, even though they are rare for minors, surgeries. They say that, too, resonates strongly with voters. (DeMillo, Hanna and Lathan, 1/22)

CBS News: Positive Case Of Legionnaires' Disease Found At Maryland Correctional Facility

A positive case of legionnaires' disease has been found at the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Sunday. According to the DPSCS, an inmate at the facility was experiencing shortness of breath, and a persistent cough earlier this week. He was taken to a local hospital, where he tested positive for legionnaires' disease. The inmate is still hospitalized, and his condition is improving, DPSCS said. (Olaniran, 1/21)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription