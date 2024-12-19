Authorities Say Wisconsin School Shooter Linked To Calif. Man Who Was Allegedly Planning Separate Attack

According to authorities and court documents, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow had contacted a man in California who allegedly was plotting a mass shooting at a government building. In other state news: questionable Medicaid payments in Indiana; Amazon One Medical gets sued; and more.

AP: Wisconsin School Shooter Had 2 Guns And Got Messages From Man Accused Of Plotting His Own Attack

The shooter who killed a student and teacher at a religious school in Wisconsin brought two guns to the school and was in contact with a man in California whom authorities say was planning to attack a government building, according to authorities and court documents that became public Wednesday. ... A California judge, meanwhile, issued a restraining order Tuesday under California’s gun red flag law against a 20-year-old Carlsbad man. The order requires the man to turn his guns and ammunition into police within 48 hours unless an officer asks for them sooner because he poses an immediate danger to himself and others. (Richmond, Bauer and Foley, 12/18)

Stat: Indiana Medicaid Audit Finds Questionable Payments For ABA Autism Therapy

A new federal audit of Medicaid payments to autism therapy providers contains a stark finding: All of the client records inspected had payments that were either improper or suspected to be. (Bannow, 12/19)

CBS News: Wayne County Wipes Out $27 Million In Medical Debt For 46,000 Residents

Wayne County is erasing $27 million in medical debt for more than 46,000 county residents. The debt came from an area hospital, which Wayne County's Department of Health, Human, and Veteran Services says "wishes to remain anonymous but is committed to community benefit and making healthcare accessible." (Buczek, 12/18)

From the West —

Los Angeles Times: Alameda County Family Sues Amazon One Medical Over Father's Death

An Alameda County family is suing Amazon One Medical, alleging a 45-year-old father of two collapsed and died shortly after he had a video consultation with the telehealth clinic. Philip Tong had a history of diabetes and, according to the lawsuit, was having trouble breathing and was coughing up blood. The suit also mentioned his feet had turned blue. During a video appointment with Amazon’s medical service providers on Dec. 18, 2023, he was told to buy an inhaler. (Hernandez, 12/18)

Axios: Heroin Use Skyrockets In The West: Data

Heroin use among people who also use fentanyl appears to have seen a "dramatic" rise in the span of just a few months, particularly in the western U.S., according to new data from specialty lab Millennium Health provided first to Axios. "Not only was it a significant jump in heroin positivity, it seemingly happened almost overnight," Dawson told Axios. (Reed, 12/19)

From the South and East —

WGCU: Lee Health Imaging Opens 3T MRI At New Southwest Florida Proton Center

Add another first for Southwest Florida Proton, the $80 million cancer treatment center recently opened in Fort Myers. Lee Health Imaging’s outpatient center, which opened in the 35,000-square-foot facility this month, is offering a 3T MRI magnet for the first time, in addition to CT and PET scans. (Zoldan, 12/19)

CBS News: Maryland Department Of Health To Expand Elderly Care To Serve 800 Seniors By 2025

The Maryland Department of Health is expanding the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) from one, to four locations, the department said Wednesday. With the expansion, the state will be able to serve up to 800 seniors - and more older adults to receive care without leaving their homes as a result. Currently, there is only one location, the Hopkins ElderPlus in East Baltimore. (Olaniran, 12/18)

CBS News: South Jersey Clinic Using Intestinal Ultrasound As An Alternative For People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

A device used in South Jersey is being called a real game-changer for millions of people with inflammatory bowel disease. This is for people who suffer from things like Crohn's disease and colitis. It's an alternative to invasive screenings like MRIs and colonoscopies. An intestinal ultrasound is an easy, noninvasive way to check on different types of inflammatory bowel diseases. (Stahl and Nau, 12/18)

New York Daily News: 2 New York Men Die After Fertilizing Marijuana Plants With Bat Poop

Two New York men have died after contracting a rare fungal infection from the bat feces they used to fertilize their marijuana plants. The men, both of Rochester, were cultivating cannabis for personal use when their health started to deteriorate, according a case published in the journal, Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Schladebeck, 12/18)

