'They Won't Help Me': Sickest Patients Face Insurance Denials Despite Policy Fixes
Montana's Small Pharmacies Behind Bill To Corral Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Readers Shop for Nutritional Information and Weigh Radiation and Cancer Risks
Journalists Talk Public Health Data Under Trump, Therapists' Discontent With Insurers
Outbreaks and Health Threats
CDC Withholds Measles Risk Analysis, Makes Vaccine A 'Personal Choice'
‘They Won’t Help Me’: Sickest Patients Face Insurance Denials Despite Policy Fixes
The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson prompted both grief and public outrage about the ways insurers deny treatment. Republicans and Democrats agree prior authorization needs fixing, but patients are growing impatient. (Lauren Sausser, 3/31)
Montana’s Small Pharmacies Behind Bill To Corral Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A bill designed to force PBMs to pay higher fees to independent drugstores sailed through the state House, but lobbyists are marshaling their forces to kill the measure in the Senate. (Mike Dennison, 3/31)
Readers Shop for Nutritional Information and Weigh Radiation and Cancer Risks
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (3/31)
Journalists Talk Public Health Data Under Trump, Therapists' Discontent With Insurers
KFF Health News journalists made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (3/29)
Summaries Of The News:
Biotech Industry Wary After Top FDA Vaccine Official Forced To Resign
In a statement Saturday, John Crowley of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) said the loss of Dr. Peter Marks would "erode scientific standards," The Guardian reported. In his resignation letter, Marks wrote that "misinformation and lies" from HHS led him to tender his resignation.
The Guardian:
Biotech Group Warns Exit Of Top FDA Vaccine Official Will ‘Erode Scientific Standards’
The US biotech industry’s main lobby group issued a rare warning following the forced and abrupt resignation of the nation’s top vaccine official at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), saying the loss of his experienced leadership would “erode scientific standards” and affect the development of transformative therapies to fight disease. The statement, issued on Saturday by John Crowley of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), followed the news a day earlier that Dr Peter Marks had resigned over what he called “misinformation and lies” from health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. It was an uncommon admonition from a sector that has largely been silent amid the second Donald Trump presidential administration’s first months in office. (Vargas, 3/30)
Stat:
Ouster Of FDA’s Peter Marks Alarms A Biopharma Industry
Since even before Trump took office, the pharma and biotech industries have adopted a cautious approach to the new administration, electing to largely operate behind the scenes when it moved in directions that threatened their interests and seizing at least a couple of opportunities to meet with him. The question now is whether the ouster of Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, will change the industries’ strategy — and whether it will matter. (Mast and Feuerstein, 3/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA’s Top Vaccine Official Forced Out
The Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine official has been pushed out, according to people familiar with the matter. Dr. Peter Marks, who played a key role in the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed to develop Covid-19 vaccines, stepped down Friday. He submitted his resignation after a Health and Human Services official earlier in the day gave him the choice to resign or be fired, people familiar with the matter said. “It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” Marks wrote in a resignation letter referring to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Whyte, 3/28)
Fox News Reporter Nominated To Lead Office Of National Drug Control Policy
Sara Carter, who is no longer listed on the network's website, has worked on border issues in her career as a journalist but has never worked in government nor dealt with drug policy, public health, or law enforcement, Stat reports.
Stat:
Trump Taps Sara Carter Of Fox News To Be Next National Drug Czar
President Trump has selected Sara Carter, a conservative journalist and Fox News contributor, as the nation’s next drug czar. Carter’s selection comes as a surprise: Her background is not in drug policy, public health, or law enforcement, and she has never served in government. Her journalism in the past decade, however, has been staunchly pro-Trump, with a particular emphasis on border issues and former President Biden’s perceived failure to stem illegal immigration and the trafficking of illicit drugs. (Facher, 3/28)
On the federal budget cuts and funding freeze —
The New York Times:
Trump’s U.S.A.I.D. Cuts Hobble Earthquake Response In Myanmar
The United States, the richest country in the world and once its most generous provider of foreign aid, has sent nothing. (Beech and Wong, 3/30)
Axios:
RFK Jr.'s Emerging Vision For HHS: More Centralized Power
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says sweeping layoffs and restructuring in the department will bring order to a bureaucracy he claims is in "pandemonium." But experts say the overhaul also likely gives him far greater control over dozens of federal health agencies. (Reed, 3/31)
Stat:
HHS Emergency Response Unit Given 48 Hours To Figure Out Its Fate
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan to reshape the federal health department has left its roughly 1,000 emergency response workers in limbo, and with a daunting order: Sort out how you break up — this weekend. (Owermohle, 3/28)
Fierce Healthcare:
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure Warns 'Cavalier' CMS Cuts Endanger Health Programs
Former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure is not buying the Trump administration’s claim health programs won’t be impacted by the most recent round of federal cuts. Brooks-LaSure is skeptical they can hold to their promise after the latest round of cuts and regional office consolidations, since many fired workers do influence the rollout of these programs. “Just because someone’s title doesn’t say that they work on Medicare and Medicaid doesn’t mean that much of the work that they’re doing doesn’t affect those programs,” she said, now as a senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation, in a press conference Friday. “I think it’s on them to prove that the claim is true.” (Tong, 3/28)
The Washington Post:
Scores Of Child-Care Centers At Risk After Trump Officials Gut Federal Office
Families with children enrolled in scores of child-care centers in federal buildings hoped that the Trump administration’s return-to-office mandate for federal employees would give a boost to these facilities and lead more to open after pandemic-era closures. Instead, the administration has eliminated an office responsible for overseeing that network and stopped providing accreditation to the centers, leaving them vulnerable to a drop in quality, higher costs or outright closure, former employees said. (Wiener, 3/30)
The Washington Post:
State, Local Governments Want To Hire Federal Workers Fired By Trump
Wisconsin, California and New York are among the states that have in recent weeks launched campaigns to reel in candidates from a fresh and massive pool of people newly on the job market: fired federal workers. Since President Donald Trump took office, tens of thousands of federal employees have been caught in his sweeping job cuts, which have been led by billionaire Elon Musk. State and local governments — largely led by Democrats — have taken up hiring former federal workers as their cause, with recruitment drives tailored to those who had once expected to spend their careers in service to the federal government. (Somasundaram, 3/30)
The Conversation:
Losing Your Job Is Bad For Your Health, But There Are Things You Can Do To Minimize The Harm
The Trump administration’s firing and furloughing of tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors have obviously caused economic hardship for Americans employed in national parks, research labs and dozens of government agencies. As a professor of social work who studies how people’s finances affect their physical and mental well-being, I’m concerned about the health hazards they’ll face too. (Anvari-Clark, 3/29)
Also —
AP:
Trump Actions Cast Shadow Over Transgender Day Of Visibility
The president’s spotlight is giving Monday’s Transgender Day of Visibility a different tenor this year. “What he wants is to scare us into being invisible again,” said Rachel Crandall Crocker, the executive director of Transgender Michigan who organized the first Day of Visibility 16 years ago. “We have to show him we won’t go back.” So why has this small population found itself with such an outsized role in American politics? (Mulvihill and Bedayn, 3/30)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Talk Public Health Data Under Trump, Therapists' Discontent With Insurers
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how mental health therapists are finding it difficult to work with insurance companies on WOSU Public Media’s “All Sides with Amy Juravich” on March 27. KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the effects of President Donald Trump’s policy changes on the collection and sharing of important scientific health data on Big Picture Science on March 24. (3/29)
CDC Withholds Measles Risk Analysis, Makes Vaccine A 'Personal Choice'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appears to be shifting its message from promoting vaccines to one that is less certain about its benefits, ProPublica reports. Meanwhile, the Texas outbreak has now afflicted 400 people as more counties report cases.
ProPublica:
The CDC Buried A Measles Forecast That Stressed The Need For Vaccinations
Leaders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered staff [last] week not to release their experts’ assessment that found the risk of catching measles is high in areas near outbreaks where vaccination rates are lagging, according to internal records reviewed by ProPublica. In an aborted plan to roll out the news, the agency would have emphasized the importance of vaccinating people against the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease that has spread to 19 states, the records show. (Callahan, 3/28)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Measles Cases Rise To 400
The number of measles cases has risen to 400, a spike of 73 cases over the last three days, as the historical outbreak continues to rage on in West Texas, according to state officials on Friday. Of those, 41 patients have been hospitalized. As of Friday, most of the measles cases reported since January –– 270 –– were centered in Gaines County, about 90 minutes southwest of Lubbock on the New Mexico border. Earlier this week, state officials confirmed Lamb County, northeast of Lubbock, reported its first measles case. On Friday, two more counties, Andrews and Midland counties which are within an 80-mile radius of Gaines, reported their first cases. (Langford, Simpson and Klibanoff, 3/28)
The Atlantic:
Texas Never Wanted RFK Jr.’s Vitamin A Shipment For Measles
Kennedy made a show of shipping vitamin A to measles-stricken communities. The state’s public-health department didn’t take up the offer. (Florko, 3/28)
Politico:
‘This Is All Wholly Preventable,’ Former Covid Chief Says Of Measles Outbreak
Former White House Covid-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha on Sunday laid the blame for an ongoing measles outbreak currently centered on West Texas squarely at the feet of new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “This is all wholly preventable,” Jha told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.” “We’ve already had two people die. I’m worried we’re going to see more children get very, very sick and die. We should not be at this point in our country, and yet here we are because of bad information being spread by Secretary Kennedy and others.” (Svirnovskiy, 3/30)
NPR:
As Measles Cases Rise, Some Parents Become Vaccine Enthusiasts
As a measles outbreak in West Texas and New Mexico continues to grow, and other states report outbreaks of their own, some pediatricians across the U.S. say they are seeing a new trend among concerned parents: vaccine enthusiasm. "Our call center was inundated with calls about the MMR [measles, mumps, rubella] vaccine," says Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine, a pediatrician in Broward County, Fla. She says parents are asking if their child is up to date on their vaccinations. Or "should they get another vaccine? Should they get an extra one? Can they get it early?" (Godoy, 3/30)
Health Systems Eye Microhospitals In Effort To Increase Access At Lower Cost
Modern Healthcare reports that many health systems, including Baylor Scott & White, Intermountain Health, and CommonSpirit Health, have invested in microhospitals, which tend to fall somewhere between urgent care centers and full-size traditional hospitals in terms of services. Other health industry news is on Solventum, Corewell Health, nonprofit hospital margins, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Why Health Systems Say Microhospitals Are A Worthy Investment
More microhospitals are popping up nationwide as health systems try to increase access to care without pouring money into large-scale projects. Hospital operators have touted the model as cheaper to build and requiring less capital to operate than a traditional hospital, while still providing critical services to patients in areas with care gaps. Services can also be customized based on what a market needs, operators say. (Hudson, 3/31)
More health industry updates —
HealthcareDive:
Solventum Cuts 800 Positions
Solventum, the 3M healthcare spinoff, eliminated 800 positions as part of a restructuring strategy to help fuel growth. CEO Bryan Hanson, in an investor day presentation last week, said the restructuring plan would save the company $120 million annually and require a one-time cost of $120 million. The plan, called the “Solventum Way,” was announced in December. (Zipp, 3/26)
Crain's Grand Rapids Business:
How Corewell Health’s Nursing Program Eases Staffing Shortages
An initiative Corewell Health launched four years ago with Grand Valley State University to bring more nurses into the profession has been meeting expectations amid a persistent staffing shortage. Since starting in 2022, hundreds of GVSU nursing students have gone through the scholarship and mentorship program that provides a talent pipeline for Corewell Health, which committed to invest more than $19 million over six years to support 500 students who pursue a nursing degree at the university. (Sanchez, 3/27)
Fierce Healthcare:
Nonprofit Hospital Margins Flipped Positive In 2024: Fitch
Nonprofit hospitals’ 2024 financial performances are beating the prior year’s tough numbers, though even the stronger organizations remain “well below pre-pandemic levels,” Fitch Ratings said. In a Thursday brief describing the financial profiles of its rated nonprofit hospitals, the agency attributed the year-to-year improvements to stronger revenues and volumes as well as slightly mitigated, but still pressured, labor spending. (Muoio, 3/27)
Modern Healthcare:
Chevron Ruling Could Lower Costs Of Hospital Fraud Litigation
Health systems could spend less money and time fighting fraud allegations if their legal challenges to federal oversight are successful. Supreme Court cases, including Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy, along with a federal lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of whistleblower cases are poised to revamp healthcare fraud enforcement. Decisions in these cases, combined with the Trump administration's renewed emphasis on deregulation, could narrow the scope of healthcare fraud investigations and ease federal oversight, healthcare lawyers said. (Kacik, 3/28)
Healthcare Dive:
DOJ Backs Up Providers In Suit Against Claritev
The Department of Justice agrees that Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, conspired with health insurers to underpay doctors for medical care, according to a statement of interest filed by antitrust regulators on Wednesday in the consolidated lawsuit from providers against the cost management firm. (Pifer, 3/26)
KFF Health News:
‘They Won’t Help Me’: Sickest Patients Face Insurance Denials Despite Policy Fixes
Sheldon Ekirch spends a lot of time on hold with her health insurance company. Sometimes, as the minutes tick by and her frustration mounts, Ekirch, 30, opens a meditation app on her phone. It was recommended by her psychologist to help with the depression associated with a stressful and painful medical disorder. In 2023, Ekirch was diagnosed with small fiber neuropathy, a condition that makes her limbs and muscles feel as if they’re on fire. Now she takes more than a dozen prescriptions to manage chronic pain and other symptoms, including insomnia. (Sausser, 3/31)
Colorado Triumphs In Drug Affordability Case
In the case filed by Amgen last year, U.S. District Court Judge Nina Wang ruled that a Colorado state board can proceed with plans to limit the costs for medications. This is the first court decision allowing a state control over prescription drug costs, Stat reported. Other states making news include Minnesota, Montana, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Missouri.
Stat:
Amgen Loses Battle With Colorado Over Prescription Drug Affordability Board
In a blow to the pharmaceutical industry, a U.S. court judge ruled that a Colorado state board can proceed with plans to place limits on the prices paid for medicines, the first such decision to support the controversial attempts by some states to control their prescription drug spending. (Silverman, 3/28)
Healthcare Dive:
Minnesota Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo Over Prescription Drug Costs
A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit against Wells Fargo from a group of former employees arguing that the bank violated its fiduciary obligations by agreeing to pay steep prices for prescription drugs. It’s a victory for employers concerned they could be the next company accused of mismanaging health benefits. The litigation against Wells Fargo is the second lawsuit accusing a large, self-funded employer of failing to bring down drug costs for their workers and acting as a poor steward of their healthcare dollars in violation of ERISA. (Pifer, 3/26)
KFF Health News:
Montana’s Small Pharmacies Behind Bill To Corral Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Montana’s small, independent pharmacies say they’re getting increasingly squeezed on reimbursements by pharmacy benefit managers — and are pushing an ambitious bill to rein in what they say are unfair practices by the powerful industry negotiators known as PBMs. “Who in their right mind would subject themselves to this sort of treatment in a business relationship?” said Mike Matovich, a part owner of eight small-town pharmacies in Montana. “It’s such a monopoly. We can be the best pharmacy in the world, and they can still put us out of business.” (Dennison, 3/31)
More health news from across the U.S. —
MSNBC:
Florida Considers Easing Child Labor Laws After Pushing Out Immigrants
As Florida officials enable Trump’s mass deportation policies, lawmakers in the state are looking to children to take on some of the jobs that have typically been done by immigrants. Making its way through the state Senate is a new law, Senate Bill 918, that aims to loosen child labor laws and allow teenagers to work overnight shifts. S.B. 918 also “includes a number of changes including eliminating working time restrictions on teenagers aged 14 and 15 if they are home-schooled and ending guaranteed meal breaks for 16 and 17 year olds,” CNN reported. (Jones, 3/27)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Lawmakers Send Governor Bill Requiring Training To Buy Many Guns
A bill that would ban the manufacture and drastically restrict the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms that can accept detachable ammunition magazines in Colorado is now headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk after it cleared its final legislative hurdle Friday. (Paul, 3/28)
AP:
How A New Georgia Bill Could Change The Fate Of Domestic Abuse Survivors In Prison
Between 74% and 95% of incarcerated women have survived domestic abuse or sexual violence, according to the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Many were tried without fair opportunities to prove the scope of the abuse and how it led them to act in self-defense, while others were coerced into crimes, according to advocates, who add that certain laws disproportionately criminalize abused women. At other times, they say, people simply don’t believe women’s stories, with women of color like Favors who survive abuse especially likely to end up in prison. But under the Georgia Survivor Justice Act, which passed the state House overwhelmingly with bipartisan support and still awaits Senate consideration ahead of the session’s end this week, abuse survivors could secure early release from prison. (Kramon, 3/30)
ProPublica:
Political Power Grab Left NC Sexual Abuse Survivors In Crisis
For years, North Carolina’s Republican-majority Legislature has taken steps big and small to wrench power from Democratic governors and the agencies under their control. One move that didn’t get much attention — tucked into a 628-page budget bill four years ago — was to direct $15 million in funding for sexual assault victims away from Democratic-led agencies that had long overseen such money. The money instead would be funneled through the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, an obscure group that’s part of the state’s GOP-helmed courts system. (Clark, 3/30)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Some Abortions Resume At St. Louis Planned Parenthood
More than four months after Missouri voters approved a measure that gave residents the right to an abortion, Planned Parenthood has begun offering the procedure at one of its St. Louis clinics. Clinic officials announced Friday that staff this week have started offering patients procedural abortions, sometimes known as surgical abortions. (Fentem, 3/28)
This Year's Projected Honeybee Losses Could Devastate Farmers, Food Supply
Farmers depend on bee colonies to pollinate their crops, such as apple trees. Other health and wellness news is on flu, bird flu, sleep, junk food, and more.
NBC News:
Scientists Warn Of Severe Honeybee Losses In 2025
Honeybee colonies in the United States are projected to decline by up to 70% in 2025, entomologists at Washington State University said Tuesday. The university said in a news release that in the past decade, honeybee colony losses have averaged 40% to 50% annually. But this year, a combination of nutrition deficiencies, mite infestations, viral diseases and possible pesticide exposure during the previous pollinating season led to higher losses, the release said. The implications could be huge. About 35% of the world’s food depends on pollinators, according to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. (Lavietes, 3/26)
In other health and wellness news —
CIDRAP:
US Flu Continues To Decline But Will Likely Persist In Weeks Ahead
US flu indicators declined for the sixth week in a row, but levels remain elevated nationally, and activity is expected to continue for the next several weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest weekly update. Nationally, the percentage of outpatient visits for flulike illness, at 3.3%, remains above the national baseline for the seventeenth consecutive week, but five areas of the country are now below their regional baselines. (Schnirring, 3/28)
NBC News:
Bird Flu Infections Have Been Mounting In Cats
Bird flu wasn’t on Tim Hanson’s mind when he fed his cats specialty pet food containing raw chicken. “You go to the pet shop and it was the premium raw food,” he said. “It was finely ground to a consistency that I thought was beneficial to my cats.” But in early February, one of his cats, Kira, developed a fever and stopped eating. A test ordered by a veterinarian came back positive for bird flu. Within days, Kira’s condition had deteriorated — she became lethargic and had trouble breathing. After several trips to the vet and emergency room in Portland, Oregon, where Hanson lives, he made the painful decision to put Kira down. (Bendix, 3/30)
CNN:
Not Getting Enough Deep Sleep Raises Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease, Study Finds
Need another reason to prioritize your sleep? Not spending enough time in the two deep stages of sleep — slow-wave and rapid eye movement, or REM, sleep — may hasten the deterioration of parts of the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found. (LaMotte, 3/31)
Newsweek:
Scientists Reveal How Much An Hour's Screen Time In Bed Could Cost You
Sleep specialists have long warned of the hazards of bringing smartphones into the bedroom. Now, research has confirmed just how damaging that habit can be. The new study, which surveyed more than 45,000 university students in Norway, found that late-night screen was associated with a significant reduction in sleep quality and duration. (Fleur Afshar, 3/31)
KFF Health News:
Readers Shop For Nutritional Information And Weigh Radiation And Cancer Risks
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (3/31)
In global health news —
The Washington Post:
As Avoidable Deaths Slowed Globally, They Rose In The U.S.
From 2009 to 2019, avoidable mortality increased by an average of 33 deaths per 100,000 people across the United States, according to an article published in JAMA last week. In the same decade that avoidable deaths increased in the United States, they dropped by an average of nearly 23 deaths per 100,000 across all other countries in the study. Among countries in the European Union, there was an average decrease of 25 avoidable deaths per 100,000 people from 2009 to 2019. (McMahan, 3/31)
AP:
Mexico Bans Junk Food Sales In Schools
A government-sponsored junk food ban in schools across Mexico took effect on Saturday, officials said, as the country tries to tackle one of the world’s worst obesity and diabetes epidemics. The health guidelines, first published last fall, take a direct shot at salty and sweet processed products that have become a staple for generations of Mexican schoolchildren, such as sugary fruit drinks, packaged chips, artificial pork rinds and soy-encased, chili-flavored peanuts. (3/29)
A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on cholesterol, HIV, an at-home test for STIs, stem cell storage, and more.
NBC News:
One Dose Of Experimental Drug Nearly Wipes Out Stealthy Cholesterol In 'Remarkable' Trial
A single dose of an experimental drug dramatically reduced levels of a deadly form of cholesterol, often thought to be untreatable, for up to one year. Lipoprotein(a) is a type of cholesterol that lurks in the body, undetected by routine tests and undeterred by existing drugs, diet or exercise. The findings, cardiologists say, are a critical step toward treating the millions of Americans genetically predisposed to abnormally high levels of lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a). (Edwards, 3/30)
Stat:
Gender-Affirming Hormones Protect From HIV, New Data Show
Over a decade ago, psychologist and researcher Jae Sevelius had an idea: The behaviors that might put transgender people at particularly high risk of getting HIV stem from the fact that their gender wasn’t being affirmed as they needed. (Gaffney, 3/27)
CIDRAP:
FDA Approves At-Home Test For Sexually Transmitted Infections
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved the first at-home, over-the-counter test for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis. The Visby Medical Women's Sexual Health Test is a single-use test intended for women with or without symptoms. The test, which includes a sample collection kit and a powered testing device that communicates testing results to an app, can be bought without a prescription and deliver results within 30 minutes. (Dall, 3/28)
The New York Times:
‘A Tiny Bit Of Math’ Might Improve Your Heart Health, Study Suggests
Many people use a smartwatch to monitor their cardiovascular health, often by counting the number of steps they take over the course of their day, or recording their average daily heart rate. Now, researchers are proposing an enhanced metric, which combines the two using basic math: Divide your average daily heart rate by your daily average number of steps. The resulting ratio — the daily heart rate per step, or DHRPS — provides insight into how efficiently the heart is working, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. (Richtel, 3/29)
AP:
Boys With Cancer Can Face Infertility As Adults. Can Storing Their Stem Cells Help?
A man who battled childhood cancer has received the first known transplant of sperm-producing stem cells, in a study aimed at restoring the fertility of cancer’s youngest survivors. Jaiwen Hsu was 11 when a leg injury turned out to be bone cancer. Doctors thought grueling chemotherapy could save him but likely leave him infertile. His parents learned researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center were freezing testicular cells of young boys with cancer in hopes of preserving their future fertility — and signed him up. Hsu, now 26, is the first to return as an adult and test if reimplanting those cells might work. (Neergaard, 3/28)
CBS News:
Project Gives Families With Babies In NICU A "Lifeline" To Always Have Eyes On Them
The AngelEye CameraSystem allows parents to see their babies remotely through their cellphones or laptops. (Stahl and Nau, 3/24)
Viewpoints: Abortion Ban Exemptions Lead To Confusion For Doctors; Gig Nursing Needs Drastic Improvements
Editorial writers dissect these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
Exceptions To Abortion Bans Don’t Make Any Sense
Abortion ban exceptions just don’t work. That’s why we see reporting about unnecessary deaths in states with abortion bans. It’s also why exceptions for the health or life of a pregnant woman have become a target of Democratic attacks on abortion bans — and of litigation in state and federal courts. (Mary Ziegler, 3/31)
Stat:
Uber For Nursing Is Here — And It’s Not Good For Patients Or Nurses
Dana, a 29-year-old nurse in St. Louis, checks her phone to see if the gig nursing app CareRev still has her scheduled at the local hospital. She’s already arranged child care for her son, but cancellations are common. “It’s a gamble. … I’ll wake up at 5 in the morning, and I’ll find out if I’m canceled or not,” she told us. Cancellation means Dana will miss out on a day of pay. (Note: All names have been changed to protect privacy.) (Katie J. Wells and Funda Ustek Spilda, 3/31)
The New York Times:
I Live Near The Texas Measles Outbreak. Here’s How We Got Here.
Many Americans have lost trust in public health agencies and the advice they offer, especially in more conservative parts of the country like mine. That declining trust is showing up in personal choices: In 2018, some 46,000 Texans requested vaccine exemption forms from the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2024, more than 93,000 did. (Carrie McKean, 3/31)
Stat:
FDA’s ‘Key Man’ Peter Marks Is Out. Biotech Investors Will Now Deal With The Consequences
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. forcing Peter Marks out of the Food and Drug Administration has blown a hole in the agency’s leadership ranks and threatens to unmoor the oversight of drugs and vaccines from bedrock scientific principles. For biotech investors, Marks’ ouster is a worst-case scenario realized — an FDA riven by dysfunction and uncertainty. And it comes at a time when the sector is already suffering through a years-long public markets slump. (Adam Feuerstein, 3/30)
Stat:
Medical Schools Must Keep Offering Cadaver-Based Education
I will never forget stepping into the cadaver lab for the first time. As the doors swung open, a sharp, sour wave of formaldehyde hit me and made my stomach churn. I pulled my thin polyester scrub shirt over my nose, but it did little to block the smell, let alone shield me from the bone-chilling temperature. Steel tables surrounded me, each holding a body, and I could see grayish-yellow skin peeking out from beneath the white drapes. Everything about that moment was deeply unsettling. (Nadir Al-Saidi, 3/31)
Kansas City Star:
Fostering Self-Acceptance Through Student Positivity Program
When I founded Safe Reflections, I envisioned it as more than just a charity — it was my response to a growing societal need for awareness and compassion surrounding body dysmorphia. My project began in December of 2023 as a spark of concern, rooted in my personal journey of overcoming body confidence struggles. Along with my co-founder and vice president, Ipsi Bapat and Sahasra Balusu, I set out to address the stigma surrounding body dysmorphia and create a safe space. Today, it has transformed into a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with self-image and mental health challenges. (Aashritha Musti, 3/31)