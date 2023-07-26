Biden Aims At ‘True Mental Health Parity,’ Targets Insurers
News outlets report on "sweeping mental health changes" proposed by the Biden administration, pressing insurers to cover mental health to the same level as physical health. During the announcement President Joe Biden drew parallels between breaking an arm and needing mental care: "It's health."
Axios:
Biden Administration Moves To Reinforce Mental Health Parity
The Biden administration today proposed strengthening requirements so that health insurers cover behavioral health at the same level as physical health. Advocates have long argued that health plans are not adequately covering mental health services, despite a 2008 law intended to ensure parity. The issue has become a priority for policymakers as the aftereffects of the pandemic become clear. (Bettelheim, 7/25)
Politico:
Biden Proposes Sweeping Mental Health Changes
Pointing to rising rates of mental health issues and suicide, White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden said in a press call that not enough Americans are able to access mental health care. She added that insurers make it harder to access mental health care in-network, forcing patients to pay out of pocket. “This rule will stop the industry evasion that has led millions of people to pay for care even when they have insurance,” Tanden said. (Leonard and Payne, 7/25)
The Hill:
White House Puts Insurance Companies On Alert For Mental Health Care
Insurance companies, however, have previously not been found to conduct these analyses as thoroughly as the federal government might hope. The Departments of Labor, Treasury and Health and Human Services reported to Congress in 2022 that 40 percent of insurance companies requested extensions of time when asked to provide comparative analyses on the limits they place on mental health benefits, like preauthorization requirements. (Choi, 7/25)
AP:
The Biden Administration Proposes New Rules To Push Insurers To Boost Mental Health Coverage
“I don’t know what the difference between breaking your arm and having a mental breakdown is — it’s health,” Biden said in an East Room event highlighting the announcement. “We must fulfill the promise of true mental health parity for all Americans now.” (Miller and Megerian, 7/26)
On Latino mental health news —
Axios:
Sen. Padilla Bill Aims To Tackle Latino Mental Health
U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Tuesday introduced a bill seeking to lift barriers to mental health care among Latinos. The pandemic exacerbated mental health needs in the U.S., especially among Latinos, whose rates of depression, anxiety and suicide have grown since 2020. (Contreras, 7/25)
Also —
KFF Health News:
A Year With 988: What Worked? What Challenges Lie Ahead?
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s 988 hotline marked its one-year milestone this month. Mental health experts say the three-digit number made help more accessible than before. The hotline was designed with the idea that people experiencing emotional distress are more comfortable reaching out for help from trained counselors than from police and other first responders through 911. (DeGuzman, 7/26)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.